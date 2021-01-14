USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Weighing on Precious Metals
2021-01-14 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-14 21:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Next week, in the span of 24 hours, we are expecting rate decisions from the Bank of Canada, Central Bank of Brazil, Bank of Japan, Norges Bank, South African Reserve Bank and European Central Bank. Starts Wed 15:00 through ECB Thur at 12:45 GMT
  • WTI with another strong session reaching $53.70, +1.6% $WTI $USD https://t.co/UgbWoAJIhp
  • More news agencies are getting the Biden stimulus plan details. Seems we are going back to media embargos and and press conferences. The days of Twitter decrees and acute volatility may ease back
  • President-Elect Biden to speak more about his vaccine plan Friday afternoon - BBG
  • President-Elect Biden proposes $350 bln in state aid, $160 bln for vaccines and testing - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.63% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CR7CfKY2FU
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.25% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/kGRSyNoifI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.71%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IeafRxWOYF
  • Small caps continue to outperform major US benchmarks, as the ETF $IWM rose by 2% today https://t.co/9MOlCPsxMi
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/1MG4FtwWoo
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans

USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans

2021-01-14 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst

USD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR VOLATILITY STILL HINGES ON TREASURY YIELDS, BIDEN STIMULUS DETAILS & FED-SPEAK IN FOCUS

  • USD/JPY price action snapped lower on Thursday despite firming 10-year Treasury yields
  • US Dollar volatility has cooled off in the wake of commentary from Fed Chair Powell
  • DXY Index could rise if stimulus plans from president-elect Biden steers rates higher
Advertisement

The broader US Dollar declined during Thursday’s trading session. USD selling pressure looked largely driven by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who doubled-down on the central bank’s dovish policy stance. Following reports that president-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil a whopping $1.9-trillion fiscal stimulus package, however, US Dollar downside subsided as Treasury yields snapped higher. Biden is expected to speak on the full details at 00:15 GMT Friday, 15 January 2021.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART WITH 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (23 DEC 2020 TO 14 JAN 2021)

US Dollar Index Price Chart with 10-Year Treasury Yield Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

On balance, the DXY Index notched a modest 0.13% drop. USD/JPY price action slid about 20-pips despite the 5-basis point rise in 10-year Treasury yields for the session. Seeing that the Dollar-Yen is the second largest component of the DXY Index and generally sensitive to swings in interest rate differentials, the Greenback might broadly track the ebb and flow of Treasury yields. That said, the ‘high price tag’ covid aid proposal set to be outlined by Biden could keep upward pressure on Treasury yields and provide positive tailwinds to the US Dollar.

USD – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDJPY

Learn more about implied volatility trading strategies!

As reports start to trickle in on Biden stimulus plans, and with FOMC official commentary scheduled this week in the rearview mirror, US Dollar implied volatility readings have cooled. USD/JPY is expected to maintain a 52-pip trading range for Friday’s session with a 68% statistical probability judging by its overnight implied volatility reading. This could bring the 103.54-104.06 price levels into focus as potential support and resistance zones, respectively.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Eyes Biden Stimulus Proposal
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Action Eyes Biden Stimulus Proposal
2021-01-13 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Brightens Amid Rising Yields, Volatility
US Dollar Outlook Brightens Amid Rising Yields, Volatility
2021-01-11 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tracking Yields Higher, NFPs Eyed
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tracking Yields Higher, NFPs Eyed
2021-01-07 23:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mixed Amid Clash on Capitol Hill
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mixed Amid Clash on Capitol Hill
2021-01-06 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed