US Dollar Outlook Brightens Amid Rising Yields, Volatility

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/sym5vCQZUk
  • Japanese Finance Minister Aso says no changes to existing budgets have been considered yet - BBG
  • Malaysia declares state of emergency to control Covid-19 spread - BBG
  • Singapore stock market saw S$ 382 million of institutional inflow last week, reversing a 4-week outflow. https://t.co/JS8w7kCOlw
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.23%) S&P 500 (+0.26%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.32%) [delayed] -BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Hit on Rising US Yields, Regulation Risks. More to Go? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/01/12/New-Zealand-Dollar-Hit-on-Rising-US-Yields-Regulation-Risks-More-to-Go.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UQSB…
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.145% 3-Year: 0.230% 5-Year: 0.511% 7-Year: 0.847% 10-Year: 1.151% 30-Year: 1.888% $TNX
  • It's been a while since I have seen this many mentions of 'taper tantrum' - fear related to speculation that the Fed will cut back on open ended stimulus programs. I'll mention that the worry in May 2013 was well ahead of actual taper and it did nothing to the $SPX: https://t.co/FTPGJzZm5k
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 40% of the index’s constituents closing in the green on Monday. Materials (+1.12%), energy (+0.57%) and financials (+0.41%) were among the best performers, whereas information (-1.11%) and industrials (-0.85%) were trailing behind. https://t.co/10HMlkUaUf
  • Fed's Kaplan: Next couple of months will be rough as virus surges US 1Q GDP will be modestly positive - BBG $USD
US Dollar Outlook Brightens Amid Rising Yields, Volatility

US Dollar Outlook Brightens Amid Rising Yields, Volatility

2021-01-11 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR STRENGTH SPURRED BY RISING TREASURY YIELDS & MARKET VOLATILITY

US Dollar bulls have sent the Greenback rebounding higher over the last few trading sessions. After closing at fresh two-year lows last Tuesday, the DXY Index has since gained about 1.2% and currently hovers at three-week highs. The influx of broad-based strength across USD price action looks catalyzed by surging Treasury yields. Rising market volatility and demand for safe-haven currencies could be exacerbating US Dollar buying pressure as well.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (22 OCT 2020 TO 11 JAN 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The latest US Dollar rebound attempt is earmarked by advances over the last four-straight trading sessions. Though impressive, the newly forged bullish short-term trend could struggle to gain traction with key technical obstacles looming overhead. US Dollar strength fizzled out as the DXY Index probed its upper Bollinger Band, and resistance posed by the 91.10-price level has potential to send the Greenback recoiling lower. That said, eclipsing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level highlighted on the chart above might motivate US Dollar bulls to make a push toward the 50-day simple moving average.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY AUDUSD USDCAD

US Dollar implied volatility readings continue creeping higher into the new year. This could be due to increased uncertainty about the dominant trend steering USD price action as the sharp spike in Treasury yields undermines the broader weak US Dollar narrative. Looking ahead, traders might keep close tabs on the barrage of Fed-speak from FOMC officials scheduled throughout the week in addition to an expected announcement from president-elect Joe Biden outlining the details of his stimulus package proposal.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Under Pressure

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

