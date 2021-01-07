USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tracking Yields Higher, NFPs Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-07 21:05:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-07 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 69.9% of the index’s constituents up on Thur. Information technology (+2.65%), consumer discretionary (+1.80%) were among the best performers, whereas defensive-linked utilities (-1.33%) and consumer staples (-0.32%) were lagging. https://t.co/Rb04TMNUNi
  • Gold sold off as the dollar strengthened and equities added to yesterday's strong gains $XAU $USD https://t.co/MdCgp460XV
  • NFPs tomorrow. Not sure if anyone is even paying attention at this point. But it is. ADP dropped (-123K) yesterday for the first net loss since April. And, the President's social media accounts are frozen, so maybe people will finally pay attention to some data for a change...
  • AUD/USD declined during trade, due to an advancing US Dollar $AUD $USD https://t.co/vqTMHwm3Ei
  • Risk assets advanced and the Dollar recovered today. That is quite the fundamental combo for $USDJPY to span its post-Pandemic descending wedge: https://t.co/HGvolde3MR
  • Fed's Bostic says the Fed could taper QE purchases earlier than expected
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.52% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.75% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VddZ0iwU7y
  • Dollar Index higher during trade, reversing recent trends $USD $DXY https://t.co/tul2Hklz65
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/gJiUMC3pTr
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.22% Silver: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7VQ7ClmQzt
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tracking Yields Higher, NFPs Eyed

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tracking Yields Higher, NFPs Eyed

2021-01-07 23:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION AIMING HIGHER WITH TREASURY YIELDS

  • US Dollar gained ground during Thursday’s trading session with order restored in D.C.
  • The DXY Index looks to challenge its short-term bearish trend as buyers take a stand
  • USD price action eyes surging Treasury yields and upcoming release of nonfarm payrolls
Advertisement

The US Dollar advanced broadly on Thursday with USD price action strengthening against its Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar peers in particular. This looked largely owed to another extension higher in US Treasury yields and calm returning to Capitol Hill after yesterday’s clash. On balance, the DXY Index gained 0.3% for the session and now challenges its negatively-sloped 8-day simple moving average.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (15 OCT 2020 TO 07 JAN 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The broader US Dollar also seems to be recoiling higher off its bottom Bollinger Band as bulls attempt to make a push and keep the relative strength index from sliding back into ‘oversold’ territory. This brings to focus US Dollar rebound potential – particularly if Treasury yields continue climbing. That said, the yearly opening level and 20-day simple moving average stand out as two obstacles that could undermine US Dollar buying pressure. Eclipsing this area of technical resistance could open up the door for US Dollar bulls to test the 91.00-price level.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDCAD USDJPY AUDUSD

Learn more about implied volatility trading strategies!

US Dollar implied volatility readings continue to cool off from recent red-hot readings as political drama drifts into the rearview mirror. USD/CAD is expected to be the most active major currency pair during Friday’s trading session judging by its latest overnight implied volatility reading of 9.1%. This is likely in consideration of potentially high-impact monthly jobs data on deck for release from both the US and Canada.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mixed Amid Clash on Capitol Hill
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mixed Amid Clash on Capitol Hill
2021-01-06 22:30:00
AUD/USD Rips, USD/CAD Swoons as US Dollar Eyes Senate Runoff
AUD/USD Rips, USD/CAD Swoons as US Dollar Eyes Senate Runoff
2021-01-05 22:30:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Mixed