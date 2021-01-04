News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-04 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/01/04/us-dollar-volatility-spikes-as-gbp-usd-tumbles-usd-cad-climbs.html $DXY $USD $GBPUSD $USDCAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/RIJh89EfY5
  • "Bitcoin and Ethereum have stormed higher since the March 2020 nadir on the back of extraordinary fiscal and monetary support. However, a near-term pullback could be in the offing. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/z4XRXenTHS https://t.co/wAK16VV6aS
  • Fed's Mester: Policy must remain highly accommodative moving forward, near-term outlook remains weak - BBG
  • Ossoff guarantees $2,000 checks if Democrats sweep runoff - BBG $DXY
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Mester Speech due at 23:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • 10 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 84.2% of the index’s constituents closing in the red on Monday. Real estate (-3.29%), utilities (-2.60%) and industrials (-2.55%) were among the worst performers, whereas energy (+0.13%) registered a small gain. https://t.co/8wbRfOnRnO
  • Japan is considering suspending all foreign arrivals - Asahi
  • The $SPX dropped -1.48% (Dow -1.25% and Nasdaq -1.5%) in the first trading day of the year. In the past 10 years, the market dropped three other times on the first day. First Day Declines (SPX): - Jan 4, 2016 -1.54% - Jan 2, 2015 -0.03% - Jan 2, 2014 -0.89%
  • Stay ahead with your guide to the top trading opportunities with the new year's beginnings. Get your free guide here: https://t.co/e7udCTJlmf #DailyfxGuides https://t.co/lywdBoaSx1
  • WTI retreats as Covid-19 cases rise, lockdowns increase $WTI $USD https://t.co/klUmZ6Uvq3
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs

US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs

2021-01-04 23:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION SLIDES, USD/CAD ADVANCES AS VOLATILITY POPS TO START 2021

Advertisement

Markets teed off the new year with a continuation of the bearish US Dollar narrative at the APAC open. US Dollar selling pressure accelerated once Europe came online and propelled the DXY Index lower by about -0.5% intraday, but the US Dollar clawed back lost ground as trading progressed.

The mid-day bid beneath USD price action seemed to correspond with a deterioration in market sentiment that likely stemmed from resurgent covid concerns. On balance, the US Dollar is set to close out the first session of 2021 practically unchanged gauging by DXY Index performance.

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (08 OCT 2020 TO 04 JAN 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Taking a look across the major currency pairs, we see that US Dollar strength was notable relative to its Pound Sterling and Canadian Dollar peers, though this was widely offset by weakness against the Euro. GBP/USD price action sank 150-pips from session highs as markets digested news that the UK is bracing for another national lockdown set to take effect Tuesday, 05 January. USD/CAD pivoted 120-pips higher off intraday lows as bears failed to sustain a push below the 1.2700-price level. EUR/USD rates whipsawed similarly.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

That all said, the broad recovery staged by USD price action throughout the session appears to have formed a bullish hammer candlestick on a daily US Dollar Index chart. This brings to focus potential for an protracted reversal higher. A close above the 20-day simple moving average might invalidate the standing bearish trend and possibly motivate US Dollar bulls to test technical resistance posed by the 91.05-price level. On the other hand, US Dollar selling pressure could re-accelerate if the DXY Index breaches its 04 January intraday swing low.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD

US Dollar implied volatility readings have turned higher since a lull over the holidays. Larger-than-expected swings across USD price action recently could also be inflating the figures. Not to mention, the week ahead showcases several catalysts for volatility lurking on the horizon with potential to weigh materially on the direction of the US Dollar. This might warrant relatively more stringent risk management techniques until the dust settles and clarity emerges in the wake of high-impact event risk that looms.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Eyes Year-End Flows
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility Eyes Year-End Flows
2020-12-29 23:00:00
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
USD Price Outlook: Pound-Dollar Recoils Lower, Will it Last?
2020-12-28 23:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Back on Defense as Brexit Weighs
2020-12-23 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish