USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-21 21:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears
2020-12-21 22:45:00
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2020-12-21 19:57:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook: Short-Term Pullback in the Making? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/22/Bitcoin-BTC-Price-Outlook-Short-Term-Pullback-in-the-Making.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #BTC #BTCUSD https://t.co/KDqszNdLei
  • Gold and silver look set to extend recent gains as bullish technical setups begin to take shape across multiple timeframes. Key levels to watch for both precious metals. Get your metals market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/DHAp2PKls2 https://t.co/wweuvebxS4
  • #Bitcoin's break of Symmetrical Triangle consolidation suggests that price may surge to fulfil the implied measured move at $28,100 However, a short-term pullback to former resistance-turned-support at the 2017 high could be on the cards if resistance at $24K holds firm #BTC https://t.co/wvPEFPln4H
  • GBP/JPY and GBP/USD have reversed their daily losses – which exceeded -1% at times – and are now positive on the day. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/8IWVJLR1Dz https://t.co/dvyb092ZRl
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red, with 73.3% of the index’s constituents ending lower on Friday. Financials (+2.84%) and consumer discretionary (+0.62%) were outperforming, whereas communication services (-1.36%), energy (-1.26%) and materials (-1.04%) were lagging. https://t.co/wKzIyXlC6m
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hVBojVGEEa
  • GOP Representative Reed says Problem Solvers Caucus to seek more stimulus - BBG $USD
  • RT @KyleR_IG: It was a helluva night for the Pound. The $GBP/USD traded in a ~2.3% range, with the pair bouncing off the bottom of its tren…
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.53% Gold: -0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ObQShL8vIU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3suQYABIQ7
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears

2020-12-21 22:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION WHIPSAWS LOWER FUELED BY $900-BILLION COVID AID PACKAGE

  • USD price action erased gains to finish flat on the session as selling pressure persevered
  • Mounting coronavirus concerns roiled markets and initially sent the DXY Index higher
  • US Dollar weakness and risk appetite returned with movement on stimulus, Brexit
Advertisement

The US Dollar recoiled lower and wiped out all of its gains on Monday after surging 1% at the start of the trading session. USD price action strengthened initially on the back of growing coronavirus concerns as lockdowns mount and evidence of a new variant roils market sentiment. A sharp advance by the broad-based DXY Index was likely exacerbated by Pound-Dollar weakness. US Dollar bears stood their ground, however, as trader risk appetite recovered throughout the trading session.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -11% 1%
Weekly 19% -9% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The intraday reversal looked fueled by markets remaining optimistic on the vaccine rollout, combined with news that Congress is finally set to vote on a $900-billion coronavirus aid package this evening after months of negotiations. Also, spot GBP/USD price action, which is the third largest component of the DXY Index, retraced almost all of its 300-pip slide on word that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends on making a last-ditch push for a Brexit deal with compromise on fisheries.

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 AUG TO 21 DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Turning to the charts, the short-lived rally staged by the US Dollar Index fizzled out with a rejection of its 20-day simple moving average and month-to-date highs. The Greenback also failed to close above its short-term 8-day simple moving average as bears look to retain control. This follows the Fed reigniting the US Dollar free fall last week. That said, if the S&P 500-derived VIX Index continues to climb as market sentiment deteriorates, the safe-haven US Dollar could stay in demand more broadly.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

As one might expect, US Dollar implied volatility readings have accelerated owing to the notable intraday swings across USD price action. GBP/USD is expected to be the most volatile major currency pair with an overnight implied volatility of 19.7%.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Bearish