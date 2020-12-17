USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Higher, Will The Rally Continue?
2020-12-17 17:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed
2020-12-17 22:30:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A8HFDv7gGG
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: Surging #Iron Ore Prices Push $AUDUSD Higher Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/18/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Surging-Iron-Ore-Prices-Push-AUDUSD-Higher.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OQq01B…
  • 🇬🇧 GfK Consumer Confidence (DEC) Actual: -26 Expected: -31 Previous: -33 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GfK Consumer Confidence (DEC) due at 00:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -31 Previous: -33 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (DEC) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -6.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-18
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY (NOV) Actual: -0.3 Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇯🇵 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: -0.9% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: -0.9% Expected: -0.9% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • IG Client Sentiment is hinting that the Dow Jones and S&P 500 could turn lower ahead as upside momentum appears to be fading. What are areas of support to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/t0EHAhCZEx https://t.co/ot5XSSsAtb
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Inflation Rate Ex-Food and Energy YoY (NOV) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Free Fall Reignited by Dovish Fed

2020-12-17 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION RESUMES SHARP SELLOFF AS FED ECHOES DOVISH POLICY

  • US Dollar swooned throughout Thursday’s trading session as sellers flexed their muscles
  • USD price action under pressure with the Federal Reserve underscoring its dovish stance
  • The DXY Index extended its sharp slide to 32-month lows amid broad US Dollar weakness
Advertisement

The US Dollar continued its precipitous decline on Thursday. USD price action weakened across all major currency pairs and drove the broad-based US Dollar Index 0.75% lower for the session. It appears that US Dollar selling pressure has been recharged by Fed bond buying plans detailed yesterday. Prevailing risk trends fueled by Brexit deal speculation, vaccine optimism and fiscal stimulus negotiations likely contributed to US Dollar downside as well.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY INDEX - US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (SEP 2019 TO DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The DXY Index now trades beneath the psychologically-significant 90.00-price level and looks primed to extend its decline toward 2018 lows. Though the US Dollar is starting to seem oversold, a Bollinger Band expansion could facilitate further weakness as bearish momentum accelerates and propels the Greenback lower. After all, it is prudent for traders to keep in mind that the trend is your friend more often than not.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges GBPUSD

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

US Dollar implied volatility readings have cooled with event risk scheduled for this week now in the rearview mirror. With Brexit trade talks still ongoing, however, spot GBP/USD price action could ‘lead the way’ as to where the broader US Dollar heads next. This is considering how GBP/USD performance is the third largest component of the US Dollar Index. Also, as one might expect given the uncertainty surrounding potential for a no-deal Brexit, the cable is still expected to be the most active major US Dollar currency pair headed into Friday’s trading session with an overnight implied volatility reading of 11.8%.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 1% 3%
Weekly -16% 34% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That said, Brexit commentary crossing the wires late Thursday conveyed a sour tone with European Council President Ursula von der Leyen stating how "big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries." UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said how Brexit trade talks with the EU are in a 'serious situation with time running short,' adding how it now looks 'very likely' that an agreement would not be reached unless the EU position 'changed substantially.'

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Mixed