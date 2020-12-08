USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Holds in Overbought Zone Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-12-08 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?
2020-12-08 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch
2020-12-08 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SLg9yuXHmS https://t.co/XpQvTV2VZI
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (DEC) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 107.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-08
  • Just overheard a father say to his son: “If you don’t ask me another question till next Thursday I’ll give you a $1,000”
  • And now we are going back to statements instead of Tweet updates it seems. Though to be technical, this is both. https://t.co/57weJfxBrJ
  • A bit of a departure from the previous 'you're welcomes' https://t.co/LCaXcHcVv9
  • Secretary Mnuchin says Speaker Pelosi given proposal for a $916 billion aid package - BBG
  • As we head into the Bank of Canada rate decision tomorrow, worth comparing the situation's technical backdrop through $USDCAD with the EURUSD and ECB decision on Thursday. Both are important events on a key theme. Both pairs are near their historical mid-point https://t.co/vLut3OER6U
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IIzVn5oGPn
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.45% Silver: 0.34% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pxpuIXRfuF
  • The gold price collapse responded to confluence support with the recovery now approaching downtrend resistance. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/VeBPGRIDr7 https://t.co/0qJm4Q76kD
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch

2020-12-08 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION STAGES RELIEF BOUNCE AS IMPLIED VOLATILITY ACCELERATES

  • USD price action edged modestly higher throughout Tuesday’s trading session
  • US Dollar Index advanced 0.2% as the Greenback gained against the Pound Sterling
  • Implied FX volatility has accelerated recently in an ominous disconnect from the VIX
Advertisement

The US Dollar turned slightly higher on Tuesday with the DXY Index notching a 0.2% gain. USD price action appreciated across the board as the Pound-Dollar dropped while USD/CAD climbed 26-pips and 20-pips respectively. The moves look driven by Brexit headlines weighing negatively on the cable and traders laying off exposure to the Canadian Dollar headed into the BOC rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, 09 December at 15:00 GMT.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 AUG TO 08 DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The latest advance by USD price action thus looks fueled largely by its counterparts rather than US Dollar-specific drivers. This is helping facilitate a relief bounce by the broad-based DXY Index. The US Dollar recoiling higher off its lower Bollinger Band likely serves as a constructive technical development for bulls, which brings the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of the latest leg lower into focus as potential short-term upside objectives. On the other hand, if US Dollar selling pressure resumes, the 90.50-price level on the DXY Index might be looked toward as a possible technical support zone. Breaching this barrier of defense could open up the door to another stretch of US Dollar weakness.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

With Brexit trade talks heating up as the deadline for a deal quickly approaches, it comes as little surprise that the Pound-Dollar is expected to be the most active major currency pair. GBP/USD overnight implied volatility of 15.7% ranks in the top 90th percentile of readings clocked over the last 12-months, and it is also considerably above the 20-day average reading of 11.0%. USD/CAD price action could also steal the spotlight during Wednesday trade considering the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on deck, which could fuel volatility in the Loonie.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 2% 6%
Weekly 8% 20% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX IMPLIED VOLATILITY & VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (01 JAN TO 08 DEC 2020)

US Dollar Index Implied Volatility vs S&P 500 VIX Index Price Chart

That all said, the acceleration in FX implied volatility readings over recent trading sessions is notable. The 30-day implied volatility reading on the US Dollar Index has climbed to levels last seen in the midst of the presidential election. If expected FX volatility continues to churn higher, there could be potential for the S&P 500-derived VIX Index to follow in lockstep as it has historically. This could weigh negatively on trader risk appetite, which might send the safe-haven US Dollar higher.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
2020-12-04 21:00:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed