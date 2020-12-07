News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices are challenging a key resistance level of US$ 1,870 and may face some selling pressure around this level. https://t.co/lhElof76f6
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/cRQwMImfND
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.166%) S&P 500 (-0.190%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.145%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The World Economic Forum will take place in Singapore next year - BBG
  • In #EmergingMarket Asia, last week the #Taiwan Dollar closed at its strongest vs #USD since 1997! $USDTWD took out the 2010 lows as a local ETF (MSCI Taiwan) soared to an all-time high amid capital inflows https://t.co/ewCRJQ05zO
  • The US Dollar technical outlook remains broadly bearish against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso. Where to from here? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ijSi1wlLpQ https://t.co/OS4vwsbzIM
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (OCT) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 15.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-08
  • Japanese Prime Minister Suga says new relief package is 73 trillion Yen overall, and includes 40 trillion Yen in fiscal aid - BBG $USDJPY
  • Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-jpy/2020/12/07/Japanese-Yen-Technical-Analysis-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Z2y6WTOlUW
  • #Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: $EURUSD $EURGBP $EURJPY $EURNZD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/12/06/Euro-Outlook-Hinges-on-Key-Breakouts-EURUSD-EURGBP-EURJPY-EURNZD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hbt1KkqJ4c
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

2020-12-07 23:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION HEATING UP, HIGH-IMPACT EVENT RISK LOOMS

  • USD price action was a mixed bag during Monday’s trading session
  • DXY Index edged modestly higher to start the week as GBP/USD plunged
  • US Dollar volatility looks likely to accelerate amid high-impact event risk

The US Dollar traded mixed against its major FX peers on Monday. A sharp slide by GBP/USD helped offset US Dollar downside against the Euro and steered the broad-based DXY Index marginally higher on balance. Nevertheless, following a considerable stretch of US Dollar weakness, the basket of major currency pairs still fluctuates around two-year lows. Sustained selling pressure across USD price action has coincided with the VIX falling to its lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic first roiled markets earlier this year.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 AUG TO 07 DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, the confluence of high-impact event risk outlined on the DailyFX Economic Calendar might weigh materially on USD price action throughout the week. Potential for an acceleration in US Dollar volatility is suggested by the latest one-week implied volatility readings. Also, realized US Dollar volatility has spiked higher over recent trading sessions as indicated by the Bollinger Band expansion.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

This could facilitate further downside potential as the bearish US Dollar trend persists. Conversely, in the event of a mean-reversion back higher, the DXY Index could face technical resistance near the 92.00-price level, which is roughly underpinned by the 20-day simple moving average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its latest leg lower.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD price outlook US Dollar implied volatility trading ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

At any rate, EUR/USD and GBP/USD will likely be center stage this week in light of the ECB meeting and intensifying Brexit negotiations. Similarly, USD/CAD could also come into focus considering a BOC rate decision is due as well. The Euro and British Pound comprise 57.6% and 11.9% of the US Dollar Index respectively while the Canadian Dollar holds a 9.1% weight. GBP/USD is expected to be the most active US Dollar pair according to its one-week implied volatility reading of 16.0%. EUR/USD one-week implied volatility was just clocked at 8.2% and compares to its 20-day average reading of 6.4%.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
US Dollar Steadies After Disappointing November US Jobs Report
2020-12-04 21:00:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bullish