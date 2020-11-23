News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-11-23 18:13:00
EUR/USD Snaps Lower, Dow Jones Rallies as US PMI Tops Forecast
2020-11-23 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone
2020-11-23 22:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2020-11-23 16:01:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/11/23/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-bulls-hold-critical-support-zone.html $USD $DXY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/zgV4oQnzfN
  • Trump says recommended GSA administration to start transition protocols -BBG
  • Equity price action has stagnated following the drawdown in volatility after the Presidential election. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/GByaij6XkI https://t.co/1OCBI1dVZg
  • GSA ascertains Biden the 'apparent winner' of the election -BBG citing AP
  • General Services Administration (GSA) tells president-elect Joe Biden it's ready to begin transition process -BBG citing CNN
  • Could #ASEAN currencies like $SGD, $IDR, #MYR and #PHP gain momentum against the #USD this week? Check out my latest fundamental outlook update here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/11/23/US-Dollar-Still-Sinking-What-Are-Upside-Factors-USDINR-Eying-Indian-GDP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/RJFBnCT0Hp
  • UK is said to be weighing Huawei installation ban in 2021 -BBG
  • NZD/USD quickly pulls back from a fresh 2020 high (0.6968) as upbeat data prints coming out of the US economy spark a bullish reaction in the Greenback. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/zghuqNDKXP https://t.co/B5YZ0dWOtR
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zBEnHG1OJ9
  • US 10-year Treasury yields aiming higher on positive vaccine developments after U-turning at Ascending Channel support A move back towards the November high (0.98) looks likely in the near term and could spell further downside for #gold prices $TNX $GLD #US10Y https://t.co/7TgKaDHLdB
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bulls Hold Critical Support Zone

2020-11-23 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD BULLS DEFENDING KEY TECHNICAL SUPPORT LEVEL

  • US Dollar volatility accelerated on Monday as the Greenback staged a big intraday reversal
  • DXY Index recoiled higher as US Dollar bulls keep defending a key technical support level
  • USD price action might continue to fluctuate within the confines of its broader trading range
Advertisement

The US Dollar inked a huge intraday reversal during Monday’s trading session. USD price action declined a notable -0.4% as measured by the broad-based US Dollar Index early on, but following the release of an impressive US PMI report, the Greenback subsequently staged an eye-popping rally to finish the day up about 0.2% on balance. The influx of US Dollar strength also appears to coincide with a rebound off a critical technical support level as bulls continue to defend the 92.00-handle on the DXY Index.

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (FEB 2011 TO NOV 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

A big-picture look at the US Dollar Index using monthly candlesticks brings to focus a longstanding bullish trendline extended through the May 2011 and May 2014 swing lows. USD selling pressure since the March 2020 swing high remains a prevalent theme, but US Dollar bulls have stood their ground and kept the Greenback largely afloat around this key technical zone.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

In addition to its lower Bollinger Band, this potential area of buoyancy is also highlighted by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its May 2011 to January 2017 trading range. A clean break below this support level around the 92.00-mark might open the door to more US Dollar downside - perhaps toward the 2018 swing lows. Nevertheless, it seems more likely that the US Dollar Index could continue along its turbulent drift sideways with the 50-day simple moving average near the 93.30-price standing out as a potential level of resistance.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

GBP/USD is expected to be the most active major currency pair this week according to US Dollar implied volatility readings just taken. This likely follows growing prospects for UK officials to announce a long-awaited Brexit trade deal. Keeping an eye on the direction of EUR/USD and USD/JPY throughout the week could also be prudent seeing that their respective 1-week implied moves of 87-pips and 78-pips could underestimate realized volatility - particularly considering the acceleration in US Dollar volatility on Monday.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% -11% -1%
Weekly -1% -10% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Defends Session Lows Following September FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Defends Session Lows Following September FOMC Minutes
2020-10-07 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed