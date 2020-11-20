News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Make Range Moves as Coronavirus Fears Hit Growth Views
2020-11-20 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-19 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise If EU Summit Stokes Brexit Deal Hopes
2020-11-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-20 03:00:00
Hang Seng, ASX 200 May Rebound with Dow Jones as Housing Data Beats
2020-11-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Primed for Higher Ground
2020-11-20 21:00:00
Gold Breaks Bearish Price Pattern Amid Failure to Test September Low
2020-11-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
Pound Technical Outlook – GBP/USD In Slow Grind Mode, Big Resistance Ahead
2020-11-20 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public
2020-11-20 21:50:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen May Rise on Fed, Treasury Sniping
2020-11-20 07:46:00
More View more
Breaking news

Fed's Powell states will return unused CARES Act funds to US Treasury as requested

Real Time News
  • he bullish move however, seems to have slowed somewhat as the market has been unable to break above the 13,450 zone of resistance (blue rectangle).Get your #DAX market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/7S1xGAF3BB https://t.co/3Hd3ZFw08b
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to continue moving higher against the British Pound. However, the higher-beta Australian and Canadian Dollars may claw back lost ground. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/nArIhBXFnK https://t.co/fWHPiG34ZO
  • Gold prices fell for a second consecutive week as inflation expectations eased after a U.S. political shift. A dispute between the Federal Reserve and Treasury is boosting gold prices, will momentum pickup? https://t.co/9e7UTYwwUZ Get all of your market update from @Twestwater
  • At the current five-day rate of change ($510/day), Bitcoin could hit a fresh record high in just over two days. Give us another stimulus issue in the US and that doesn't seem unreasonable $BTCUSD
  • #SP500 futures tanking into the weekend after reports crossed the wires the #Fed will return unused CARES Act funding from 5 programs as requested from the #Treasury, placing a key backstop at risk. $AUDUSD little moved into final minutes of trade - https://t.co/aTA6uI9G0v https://t.co/dBUPsXlUth
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2hF8p2Oekp
  • Powell states the Fed will return unused CARES Act funds to Treasury as requested -BBG
  • Regardless of presumed flagging liquidity around holiday conditions, retail FX traders (at IG) are keeping up their $EURUSD exposure - and net positioning is still projecting favor for range trading https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/FmWyo91NVo
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.49% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jkfZn7UbMf
  • The price of gold marks another failed attempt to test the September low ($1849) as it bounces back from a fresh weekly low ($1853). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/mctncNzYC7 https://t.co/3VrWg4B68y
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

2020-11-20 21:50:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • Will the Fed-Treasury disagreement hurt the US Dollar? Maybe not, and the initial market reaction (or lack thereof) is telling.
  • The sideways range in the DXY Index experienced since the end of July remains in place, while spot prices linger along the descending trendline from the March and May swing highs.
  • Retail trader positioningsuggeststhat the US Dollar is on neutral footing versus the British Pound, Euro, and Japanese Yen.
Advertisement

US Dollar Meanders Lower as Fed, Treasury Fight

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is on track for minor losses on the week, marking the seventh week in a row where performances have alternated between gains and losses. With risk appetite improving on the back of coronavirus vaccine development news, the US Dollar has been slowly grinding lower as market participants jettison the low yielding, safe haven currency.

But the US Dollar is back in renewed focus for a different reason, tangential to the US presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden: outgoing US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has requested that the Federal Reserve return unused funds allocated for enhancing the Fed’s coronavirus pandemic lending facilities. Some market observers suggest that this is an effort to impede what has already been a tense transition.

But the lack of reaction by the US Dollar thus far has proved telling. If this Fed-Treasury disagreement was really a ‘big deal,’ there should have been a more volatile reaction. It stands to reason that the efforts by US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin matter very little. Consider: if the US Treasury were to clawback the near $500 billion in unused taxpayer funds, the US Congress could allocate said funds to coronavirus relief efforts – the long sought after fiscal spending bill.

By market close on Friday, November 20, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell published a statement saying that the Fed would indeed "work out arrangements" to return the funds.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Fed May Feel Inclined to Do More

Regardless of which institution is ‘right’ with respect to the untapped taxpayer funds in the Fed’s lending facility, the fact of the matter is that any efforts by fiscal policymakers that could prove restrictive for monetary policy while likely have other knock-on effects.

In effect, should the US Treasury clawback the disputed funds, it would not be surprising to see the Federal Reserve announce new lending programs in parallel to as to not disrupt money markets or provoke unneeded concern among investors. The combination of new Fed-led easing coupled with additional fiscal stimulus could drive down US real yields, which proved to hurt the US Dollar for much of 2020.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE EXPECTATIONS (NOVEMBER 20, 2020) (TABLE 1)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

To little surprise, any expectations of enhanced Fed lending facilities in the wake of the public Fed-Treasury fight would likely be independent of the interest rate channel. Accordingly, interest rate markets do not anticipate a move beyond the zero percent threshold for the Federal Reserve given current market pricing. Fed funds futures foresee a steady main Fed interest rate through January 2021 (like other major central banks), not a surprise considering the Federal Reserve has said that it will keep rates low through 2023.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (August 2011 to November 2020) (CHART 1)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

The last time there were two consecutive weekly directional moves came during the last week of September and the first week of October. Since then, not much has changed, but that’s not a surprise in context of the sideways range the DXY Index has found itself trapped within since late-July. Although the DXY Index is holding just above the downtrend from the March and May swing highs, time is running out before said trendline meets the multi-month range support.

Over the past several months, the DXY Index’s rally attempts have experienced failure occurred at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 high/2018 low range near 94.20. It still holds that “the 94.00/20 area has been a dynamic band of support/resistance since late-July, suggesting that were the DXY Index to overcome this hurdle, there may be greater confidence of a narrative-shattering and short covering rally developing.” Below 91.75 (yearly low), and the DXY Index could quickly see losses accelerate.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (November 2019 to November 2020) (CHART 2)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

Not much has changed since the trading days since the weekly US Dollar technical forecast was issued last weekend. “Since late-July, the trend has been predominately sideways, with a clear range carved out between 91.75 and 92.74 (mirroring the move in EUR/USD rates, the largest component of the DXY Index).” However, bearish momentum has started to accelerate, with the DXY Index falling below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is falling below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are holding in oversold territory.

While it remains true that “until the range breaks, the DXY Index is simply playing pong,” traders may want to be on alert for a break of 91.75 during the Thanksgiving holiday week – thin liquidity can lead to sharp moves.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD RATE Forecast (November 20, 2020) (Chart 3)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 27.38% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.65 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.75% lower than yesterday and 20.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.72% lower than yesterday and 18.84% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Defends Session Lows Following September FOMC Minutes
US Dollar Defends Session Lows Following September FOMC Minutes
2020-10-07 19:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Speak, Stimulus, & Trump
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Speak, Stimulus, & Trump
2020-10-05 16:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CHF
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish