US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: Fed Speak, Stimulus Talks, & Trump Health Updates to Fuel $USD Volatility This Week. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/10/05/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-eyes-fed-speak-stimulus-trump.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/vBl2RcQrRP

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jPBZQZgRNN

At this point, it seems that there is little premium afforded to the restart on talks. The markets have hardened to the enthusiasm of a deal - which is unusual as markets have bee more reticent to respond to negative 'rumors', not positive https://t.co/lHyRO6VAaK

Reports coming out that Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for an hour earlier today, but still struggling to reach a deal on stimulus. They plan to speak again tomorrow. $EURUSD upward momentum stalling as spot prices peel back slightly from intraday highs. $USD $DXY #FX #Trading https://t.co/SgWbxV9pX1

Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/gkSbFHMw3S

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Cf3GK75LXN

NYC schools in hot spots to close tomorrow - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.25% Silver: 2.61% Gold: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myhPCLtgAr

Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IeXbUWL3Tv