  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: Fed Speak, Stimulus Talks, & Trump Health Updates to Fuel $USD Volatility This Week. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/10/05/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-eyes-fed-speak-stimulus-trump.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/vBl2RcQrRP
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 18, 2020 when France 40 traded near 4,991.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jPBZQZgRNN
  • At this point, it seems that there is little premium afforded to the restart on talks. The markets have hardened to the enthusiasm of a deal - which is unusual as markets have bee more reticent to respond to negative 'rumors', not positive https://t.co/lHyRO6VAaK
  • Reports coming out that Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke for an hour earlier today, but still struggling to reach a deal on stimulus. They plan to speak again tomorrow. $EURUSD upward momentum stalling as spot prices peel back slightly from intraday highs. $USD $DXY #FX #Trading https://t.co/SgWbxV9pX1
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/gkSbFHMw3S
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 69.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Cf3GK75LXN
  • NYC schools in hot spots to close tomorrow - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.25% Silver: 2.61% Gold: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myhPCLtgAr
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.57% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IeXbUWL3Tv
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.37% Wall Street: 1.33% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wV373sc313
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Speak, Stimulus, & Trump

2020-10-05 16:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION RIPE FOR VOLATILITY AMID FOMC COMMENTARY, STIMULUS NEGOTIATIONS, & UPDATES ON TRUMP’S HEALTH

  • The US Dollar drops to start the week owing to a recovery in market sentiment
  • DXY Index has potential to rebound higher if US Dollar bulls can defend the 50-DMA
  • USD looks primed for more volatility with Trump, FOMC officials, and stimulus talks in focus
The condition of president trump improving over the weekend has likely caused a downshift in coronavirus concerns, which appears to be boosting market sentiment in turn. This has corresponded with a boost to major stock indices and deeper pullback by the anti-risk US Dollar. The broad-based US Dollar Index has declined five out of the last six trading sessions and now trades more than 1% below its September swing high. Better-than-expected US Services PMI data released shortly after the Wall Street open this morning has helped USD price action strengthen off intraday lows, however.

DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 MAY TO 05 OCTOBER 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index Technical Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

A DXY chart shows that US Dollar selling pressure has steered the safe-haven currency toward resistance-turned-support underscored by the 93.50-price level. This potential area of buoyancy is roughly highlighted by its 50-day moving average. A breakdown below this level, however, could invalidate the bullish inverse head and shoulder bottoming pattern developed over the last two months.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD price chart US Dollar Outlook Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

That said, there is potential for USD price action to fluctuate within a trading range as resurgent market volatility lingers. The direction of the US Dollar hinges largely on trader sentiment surrounding the prognosis of President Trump as he attempts to recover from catching the coronavirus. Though recent updates from POTUS suggests he remains in overall good health, there may still be potential for a worsening of symptoms as Trump battles the coronavirus. Not to mention, fiscal stimulus negotiations could also weigh materially on where USD price action heads next.

Politicians have struggled to reach another coronavirus aid bill, but markets have turned more optimistic recently as Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi attempt to make progress toward reaching a deal. Furthermore, a slew of speeches from Federal Reserve officials scheduled this week - detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar - could fuel US Dollar volatility as well. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

