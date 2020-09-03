US Dollar Drives Higher Ahead of NFP Report as Volatility Spikes

Given the intensity in risk aversion (5% Nasdaq drop) among speculative favorites, I see markets as tipping more earnestly into 'risk aversion'. That said, breadth is still not comprehensive. Waiting to see if it spreads to all corners https://t.co/dqKUpYkxmI

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.62% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.88% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9eQ60yzriL

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -0.64% Silver: -3.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/29giuLwsK6

#Fed corporate credit facility total holdings at $12.8b in most recent week - BBG

A key differences between new, inexperienced traders today and when I started: I didn't know about abrupt drops like the one today, until turning on the financial news channel or if I maintenance margin request. Nowadays, you get constant push notifications every handle...

#Gold prices closed the month of August with a Doji, likely disappointing to bulls that drove the bid to fresh all-time-highs in the first week of last month.Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/RCQclDDZOy https://t.co/F67T8IeBCC

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.59%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mEKiG2hCOz

US Equity Update (Thursday Close): $DJI -2.79% $SPX -3.52% $NDX -5.32% $RUT -1.17% $VIX +26.80%

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.04% US 500: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.38% France 40: -0.41% FTSE 100: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0aEYJXJPKO