0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hello traders! Are new record highs on the horizon today? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/PH94y0Ci9t
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/W1lXuMPEju https://t.co/I4kZ8haQKH
  • Bears have been unable to reel in the dominant Euro since March, which has seen a potential breakout of the multi-year symmetrical triangle formation. Get your $EURUSD market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/hw2Yi1PyQm https://t.co/gyxxEwaQXB
  • The S&P 500 has hit a new record high on an intraday basis having traded above Feb 19th's high of 3,393.52
  • A bit basic but there goes the GBPUSD pennant...#gbpusd #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Pazt7b39FW
  • To fill the gap up to 13579, the DAX needs to trade on through 13313 first. A gap-fill will have the market very near the 13795 record high. Get your #DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EDA4PFOT7i https://t.co/fswga1mS58
  • The Dollar is slipping support across a number of majors, including $EURUSD as it slices above 1.1900. Watching closely, but break and follow through are two very different stages https://t.co/y0dIriNfFR
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) Actual: 18.8% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/QtLbpjX1mb
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

2020-08-18 15:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has fallen below uptrend support in place since 2011, offering another piece of evidence that the greenback is in the early stages of a longer-term decline.
  • Fresh highs in EUR/USD rates and more weakness in USD/JPY rates, amid another turn lower by US Treasury yields (both nominal and real), is proving treacherous for the greenback.
  • Retail trader positioningsuggeststhat USD/JPY traders are on mixed footing as the pair retraces all of its gains in August.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Bears Down

The first half of August proved uneventful for the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), but the second half of the month is proving treacherous once more. The DXY Index remains embroiled in a downtrend relative to its coronavirus pandemic high set in March, while finding further traction to the downside amid a break of longstanding technical support dating back to 2011.

The weak technical backdrop is proving fertile ground for another deterioration in USD fundamentals, with US Treasury yields turning lower; and more importantly, real US yields are pointing to the downside again. An environment defined by negative real yields remains difficult for the US Dollar – as it would for any currency dealing with such fundamental moorings.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2019 to August 2020) (CHART 1)

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

The DXY Index’s performance in the first half of August proved to stunt bearish momentum, but this was not a sign that the downtrend was finished. As noted in the US Dollar forecast last week, “The sideways range carved out, between the 2011/2018 trendline support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (of the 2017 high/2018 low range) as resistance and the August low as support, yields a range of 92.85 to 94.20. Contextually, this could be a bear flag: the favored resolution would appear to be to the downside.” Now that fresh yearly lows have been achieved, the measured move calls for a drop down to 91.50.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (August 2011 to August 2020) (CHART 2)

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

We’ve previously stated that “having already traded below the rising channel support as well as the 38.2% retracement of the 2017 high/2018 low range at 94.20, the DXY Index faces a longer-term bearish breakdown.” With the US Dollar bear flag breakdown beginning on the daily timeframe, focus shifts to the weekly chart.

Technical momentum remains bearish and is now accelerating, with the DXY Index trading below the weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope (still is in bearish sequential order). Weekly MACD is trending lower in bearish territory, while Slow Stochastics are nestled in oversold territory.

The longer-term channel breakdown that would suggest more significant losses over the coming months – perhaps towards 88.00 – remains the base case scenario. Invalidation would occur above 94.20.

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (August 2019 to August 2020) (CHART 3)

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

USD/JPY rates have found significant follow through lower after carving out a bearish evening star candle cluster over the final three trading days of last week. As noted in the Japanese Yen weekly technical forecast, “traders shouldn’t rule out more weakness, if only to retrace recent gains.” To this end, USD/JPY rates have retraced all of August’s gains thus far. Slow Stochastics have pulled away from overbought territory, and daily MACD has turned lower below its signal line, confirming the ‘lower high’ established by USD/JPY rates in August (relative to what was seen in June or July).

While it still holds that “the second half of August typically caters to relatively calmer trading conditions that portend to range trading over breakouts,” more USD/JPY weakness towards the July low near 104.19 can’t be ruled out.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (August 18, 2020) (Chart 4)

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 57.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.37 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 12.55% lower than yesterday and 7.66% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.43% higher than yesterday and 25.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Read more: Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch
US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch
2020-08-17 16:10:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USD/CHF
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.