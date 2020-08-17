US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-17 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds, Will the Bull Case Continue?
2020-08-17 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-17 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Weakness Persists, Tough to Bet on Breakouts
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Gold, Loonie, Peso, Sterling & Aussie
2020-08-17 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD hasn't resolved whether it will break its multi-year channel (above 1.32) or back into broad 2020 range (below 1.30), but retail FX traders at IG seem confident it will be lower. Learn more about the IGCS https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/xG9JQ90A5W
  • Gold has climbed nearly 30% in the year-to-date, soaring to its highest Dollar-denominated price ever. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/DNF2MfcIFI https://t.co/8eauPVxXK5
  • US Investment Grade Bond Sales Jump to Record $1.342 Trillion for 2020 -BBG
  • White House Chief of Staff Meadows says Trump administration not expecting another call with pelosi - BBG
  • Price action immediately after the Japanese GDP data release was largely contained even though the figure missed expectations. Get your $USDJPY market update from https://t.co/EKAEMkPnK0
  • Speaker Pelosi says remote voting extended until beginning of October
  • Webinar Archive - Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, #Gold, #Loonie, #Peso, #Sterling & #Aussie - https://t.co/w2iGpfQ6Of
  • US 3-Month Bills Draw 0.105% Primary Dealers Awarded: 57.6% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 35.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 6.6% B/C Ratio: 2.46
  • Hey traders! Start off your week with Monday market highlights with @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/cafCtdc8oE
  • Senator McConnell says 'still hoping' for a stimulus deal -BBG
US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch

US Dollar on Defense as Treasury Yields Retreat – USD Levels to Watch

2020-08-17 16:10:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE VOLATILITY REPORT: USD WEAKENING RESUMES AMID PULLBACK IN TREASURY YIELDS

  • USD price action is trading on its back foot again as Treasury yields retreat from last week’s rally
  • DXY Index perched around its weakest level in two-years amid sustained US Dollar weakness
  • FOMC minutes and Markit PMI data on tap for release could spur currency volatility

US Dollar weakening looks back in full force this week as the DXY Index approaches two-year lows. USD price action is on the defensive again after notching a brief relief bounce alongside surging Treasury yields. The aggressive rise in Treasury yields likely helped boost the USD, but as sovereign interest rates begin to retreat, earmarked by ten-year Treasury yield slipping back below 70-basis points, the US Dollar is coming back under pressure.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART & TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 2- HOUR TIME FRAME (05 AUG TO 17 AUG 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Also, it is possible that the latest stretch lower by the US Dollar corresponds with FX traders gearing up for the scheduled release of FOMC minutes due this Wednesday, August 19 at 18:00 GMT. In the wake of the last Fed meeting, it was noted how US Dollar weakness could linger considering the central bank echoed its commitment to keeping financial conditions accommodative and decision to extend USD swap lines.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Trading Outlook Implied Volatility Ranges

With US Dollar shorts hitting nine-year highs according to the latest COT Report, however, one could argue that this trade is getting overcrowded and that the bullish contrarian thesis is growing louder. On that note, a resurgence of currency volatility stands out as one potential catalyst that might fuel a reversal higher by the US Dollar.

Nevertheless, as EUR/USD builds a range, it is possible that the broader DXY Index continues to drift sideways. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading – AUD Forecast: Australian Dollar Vulnerable as Complacency Builds

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
US Dollar Forecast: USD Price Action Rangebound – Levels to Watch
2020-08-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in Focus with Jobs Report Due
2020-08-06 18:55:00
US Dollar Volatility: AUD/USD & NZD/USD Turn to RBA & Jobs Data
US Dollar Volatility: AUD/USD & NZD/USD Turn to RBA & Jobs Data
2020-08-03 20:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.