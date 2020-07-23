USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Nosedives Ahead of Markit PMI Data

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x8afw3k7vU

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.80% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% Silver: -1.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3TfOA2sWaO

EUR/JPY approaches the 2020 high amidst signs of potential buyer fatigue. Get your $EURJPY markt update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/1MsqS3lr4a https://t.co/ZjZpvTXe5f

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZY8IwtkDfO

If you ever get tired of trying to spot trends that seem never to gain momentum and/or breakouts simply don't have enough follow through to make it worthwhile, there is also range trading as an option. This is something I remind myself of quite often

Senator McConnell says cares 2 framework established, focus on kids, jobs, and health care - BBG

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.67% France 40: -0.82% Germany 30: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b1ZzhhvXNG

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 41.19 (-1.69%), ICE Brent Crude 43.41 (-1.99%), NYM NYH Gasoline 126.74 (-1.20%). [delayed]

#Gold and #Silver: The precious metals complex has gone from strength to strength with a significant rally observed in silver, having hit $23 with gold eyeing $1900. Get your precious metals market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/aqV4iUeran https://t.co/GBOkhlASqI