We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales
2020-07-13 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-13 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-07-13 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar weakened against #ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah, and Philippine Peso. Ahead, Chinese GDP and US retail sales are eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/fy366LmjDK https://t.co/5zlbWKGSHG
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 106.06 S2: 106.47 S1: 106.69 R1: 107.1 R2: 107.27 R3: 107.68 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #Dollar vs Mexican #Peso Price Outlook: $USDMXN Breakout Brewing - https://t.co/UpZgUYj51r https://t.co/p6Xs8ob6Yo
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.48% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kJifCyjzCk
  • In case you missed it, here is my webinar outlining geopolitical risks impacting markets in the week ahead⬇️ https://t.co/pkDAt1UyQS Themes + Assets: - 🇭🇰Hong Kong (#HSI) - 🇺🇸🇨🇳US-China Trade Tension (#AUD) - 🛢️OPEC+ Meeting (#OIL) - 🇪🇺EU Division Over Aid Package (#EUR)
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.71% Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/395bwbI9dy
  • As U.S. equity markets stutter against overhead resistance, #gold prices break above $1,800 as treasury yields deflate. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/g4W9xdEXZn https://t.co/E2pML4qVuh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ImfSdPkZiP
  • Stocks recorded a gnarly intraday reversal to the downside after failing to take out aforementioned resistance. Eyeing the 3,120-price zone for possible support, which is highlighted by last week's low and 61.8% Fib of the prior month's trading range. https://t.co/5XcFSooO28
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% FTSE 100: -1.42% France 40: -1.68% Germany 30: -1.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aeuJHfkoHb
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings

US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings

2020-07-13 21:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR EYES STOCK MARKET EARNINGS SEASON ON DECK, VIX ‘FEAR-GAUGE’ IN FOCUS

  • US Dollar Index starts the trading week on its back foot as EUR/USD advances
  • S&P 500 VIX ‘fear-gauge’ spiked Monday afternoon as stocks pivoted sharply lower
  • USD price action might rebound further if equity earnings encourage risk-aversion

The US Dollar is trading softer on balance to start the week judging by DXY Index performance. US Dollar downside looks isolated to EUR/USD price action, which is the largest component of the DXY Index and biggest driver of its direction.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Focusing on other major currency pairs – like GBP/USD, USD/JPY, or AUD/USD – reveals that the US Dollar actually strengthened more broadly. Support to the US Dollar seemingly corresponded with an afternoon reversal in the S&P 500 as stocks turned red in response to discouraging coronavirus headlines.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 2-HOUR TIME FRAME (26 JUN TO 13 JUL 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As new virus cases explode, the trend in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have started to reaccelerate. This has enticed more Apple store closures and pushed local governments to backtrack on reopening guidelines. Most recently, the two largest public school districts in California announced that it will keep its education facilities closed this Fall as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

This apprehension of a ‘return to normal’ conveyed by politicians and big businesses amid COVID-19 threatens to weigh negatively on economic growth expectations, which is already being reflected by the S&P 500 VIX Index. The VIX Index, or fear-gauge, surged after the latest coronavirus news crossed the wires and could indicate a day of reckoning lurks on the horizon.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (09 APR TO 13 JUL 2020)

VIX Index Price Chart with DXY Index Overlaid

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, potential for a larger US Dollar reversal back higher seems noteworthy. This bullish USD scenario might garner added gravity if market sentiment deteriorates further and the VIX Index continues to climb.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

In addition to lingering coronavirus concerns, the highly-anticipated kickoff of S&P 500 earnings releases on deck this week is another major market theme worth keeping close tabs on. This is considering stock market earnings can have a material impact on investor risk appetite and drive demand for safe-haven assets like the USD.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Trading Outlook Currency Volatility S&P 500 Earnings Season Coronavirus

Last but not least, global macro event risk detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar for this week highlights possible catalysts for currency volatility. Implied FX volatility measurements taken on Friday’s close seem considerably low in light of S&P 500 earnings, central bank decisions from the BOC and ECB, as well as Australian employment and US retail sales data due. If these fundamental drivers worsen market sentiment, it could cause a crunch on liquidity and tighten financial conditions, which would likely provide a boost to the broader US Dollar in turn.

Read More – EUR/USD & AUD/USD in Focus Ahead of ECB, Jobs & Retail Sales

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
2020-07-06 16:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.