We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Puts EUR/USD Back at Familiar Resistance
2020-07-06 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails
2020-07-06 16:00:00
Dow Jones: A True Cross Section of American Industry?
2020-07-05 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Signals and Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-07-06 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-07-06 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Price- A Clear Trend Sill Lacking
2020-07-05 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oflomnctpM
  • Since the stock market bottomed back in March, the S&P 500 has gone on to climb over 40%. Get your S&P500 market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/2rOYnX36Hr https://t.co/CzKM8Tt5jh
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.98% Oil - US Crude: 0.85% Gold: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TpRte3d88n
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hl4Ax11wtT
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.44% US 500: 1.41% FTSE 100: -0.17% France 40: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/v8xxhiHD5d
  • New York virus cases increase 0.1% vs prior 0.2% 7-day average - BBG
  • A notable pick up in risk sentiment stemming from the impressive gains in Chinese stocks overnight sees the safe-haven US Dollar on the backfoot. #Euro is among the key beneficiaries of USD selling. Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/BeAoCnHkmQ https://t.co/DGHVWTZa1B
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.165% Primary Dealers Awarded: 55.0% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 42.2% Direct Bidders Accepted: 2.8% B/C Ratio: 2.81
  • Arizona virus cases rise 3.4% vs prior 4.1% 7-day average - BBG
  • The SBA releases details for its $521 billion PPP loans program - BBG
US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails

US Dollar, VIX Index Stumble as Stock Market Euphoria Prevails

2020-07-06 16:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR DOWN WITH EXPECTED STOCK MARKET VOLATILITY AS WALL STREET TAKES CUE FROM CHINESE EQUITIES

  • US Dollar spikes lower led by a breakdown in USD/CNH price action as China stocks surge
  • S&P 500 VIX Index plummets as expected stock market volatility evaporates
  • DXY Index could remain under pressure as investor complacency runs rampant

The US Dollar is trading on its back foot largely due to another strong start to the week from global equities. An upbeat tone was echoed by the China A50 stock market index, which exploded over 5% on Monday and rocketed past double-top resistance dating back to 2015.

Investors on Wall Street have followed suit from Chinese equities by pushing the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones higher by about 1.5% each. Meanwhile, this has crushed the VIX Index ‘fear-gauge’ lower and delivered a bearish blow to the US Dollar.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR & VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 2019 TO JULY 2020)

US Dollar Index Price Chart USD DXY VIX Index

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As illustrated in the chart above, there is generally a positive relationship held between the VIX and the broader US Dollar. The VIX Index tends to rise during episodes of risk-aversion as investors hedge against downside risk while the US Dollar is generally supported by its status as a top safe-haven asset.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Outlook Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

Measures of expected currency volatility have declined as well. This is indicated by 1-week USD implied volatility readings just clocked across major currency pairs and top US Dollar FX crosses detailed in the table above. That said, several fundamental drivers threaten to destabilize the seemingly euphoric risk rally and stymie potential US Dollar downside.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

On that note, June 2020 jobs data revealed that the number of permanent job losses continued to rise as those filing for unemployment insurance eclipsed 31-million Americans. New coronavirus cases keep climbing as the pandemic persists, pushing local governments and private companies to backtrack on reopening guidelines. Also, the Federal Reserve balance sheet has contracted for the last three consecutive weeks as US Dollar swaps roll off.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

This reduced supply of US Dollars circulating the financial system stands to provide a bullish tailwind to USD price action. Correspondingly, the US dollar might maintain a broad trading range as conflicting fundamental drivers keep the Greenback relatively contained. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame). Check out this article on how to trade the top 10 most volatile currency pairs for additional insight.

Keep Reading – Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
US Dollar Hinges on Consumer Confidence as Virus Cases Climb
US Dollar Hinges on Consumer Confidence as Virus Cases Climb
2020-06-29 22:05:00
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CNH
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.