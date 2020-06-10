US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds

June Fed Meeting Preview:

Ahead of time, market participants are acting as their typical pre- FOMC selves: there is a strong directional pull to the downside for the US Dollar , whereas it is otherwise fairly typical to see a drift in price action in the 24-hours leading into the Fed meeting.

Fed funds are pricing in an 2 % chance of a 25-bps rate hike in June and a 12 % chance of 25 -bps rate cut by the end of the year. As such , negative interest rates remain unlikely for now.

Retail trader positioning suggests that the current USD / JPY price trend may continue lower.

No Calm Before the Storm

The continued volatility in markets can in part be attributed to the voluminous flow of economic headlines coming out of the United States, in particular, individual states as it pertains to the re-opening from the coronavirus pandemic. And so while there has been more activity in FX markets than normal, we still do anticipate that more volatility is coming. And to this end, there have been shifts in US Treasury yields and the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) as market participants position themselves for the June Fed meeting.

US Treasury Yield Curve Inversion Slowly Abating

While the US Treasury yield curve remains normalized at the very front-end – 1-month bills are no longer yielding more than their equivalents out to 2-year notes –this normalization is a direct result the extraordinary policy steps taken by the Federal Reserve.

After all, as we learned from The Great Recession, companies that are facing liquidity issues in the short-term can easily be swept up in the tides of insolvency if aggressive, heavy handed measures are not taken swiftly and upfront; the policy response cannot be a slow drip.

US Treasury Yield Curve: 1-month to 30-years (June 10, 2020) (Chart 1)

Markets are starting to feel that risk to the US economy is rising again: relatively speaking, 1-month to 12-month/1-year yields are higher today than they were one week ago, as are 7-year, 10-year, and 30-year yields; yet the belly of the yield curve has fallen.

This twisting of the yield curve is hidden within the bear steepening, suggesting that there remains some discomfort among investors despite the fact that stocks have rocketed in recent weeks. For all the excitement in equity markets over the past month, credit is still suggesting that we’re not out of the woods just yet. And that is what the Federal Reserve will conclude as well.

The Fed Rate Cut Cycle Not What It Once Was

It still holds that, with the Federal Reserve already having enacted emergency interest rate cut measures, rate markets are more or less stuck in a state of suspended animation. If the Fed is going to do anything from here on out, it’s going to come via more QE, a repo facility, etc. The latest extraordinary effort, the Municipal Liquidity Facility, is an example of this effort.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Expectations (June 10, 2020) (Table 1)

There’s been no indication that the Fed plans on moving rates into negative territory, and as a result, we’ve reached the lower bound for the time being. To this end, any suggestions by rates markets that a rate hike is coming anytime soon is a pricing quirk to be ignored: interest rates are not going anywhere higher, at least through January 2021.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (July 2019 to June 2020) (CHART 2)

The DXY Index’s lack of direction in since late-March formed into a symmetrical triangle on the daily timeframe, yielding a breakdown at the start of June. In the last US Dollar update, it was noted that “more losses appear likely in the near-term; the 76.4% retracement of the 2020 low/high range comes in at 96.62.” During the breakdown, while the DXY Index has moved below the 76.4% retracement of the 2020 low/high range, falling below as the 50% retracement of the 2017 high/2018 low range at 96.94. Bearish momentum has accelerated significantly, with price remaining below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope. Daily MACD continues to decline while in bearish territory, while Slow Stochastics is holding in oversold territory. More losses cannot be ruled out, particularly if the rising trendline from the February 2018 and March 2020 lows is broken below 95.80.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2016 to June 2020) (CHART 3)

A re-drawn weekly timeframe shifts our attention from a potential bearish rising wedge from the 2018 low to a rising channel instead, with support coming in at the March 2020 low. In the last update it was noted that “To this end, the loss of the multi-month consolidation, in context of failure to climb through channel resistance, suggests that a deeper pullback towards channel support may be in the works. Over the next few weeks, traders may look as far as the 50% retracement of the 2017 high/2018 low range at 96.04 as significant support.” Now that the 50% retracement has been achieved, traders should be on alert for a potential channel breakdown that would suggest more significant losses over the coming months – perhaps towards 88.00.

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (July 2019 to June 2020) (CHART 4)

USD/JPY’s losses in recent days has seen the pair lose the rising trendline from the March and May lows (from the start of May or at the end), breaking sharply from the rise in US equity markets. But continued strength in gold prices bodes well for the Japanese Yen, and amid concerns that the re-opening of developed economies has arrived too early has breathed life into the safe haven Japanese Yen. (To this end, if risk appetite sours, the US Dollar may soon see life anew.)

On the technical front, the momentum profile for USD/JPY rates is becoming more bearish, but more work needs to be done. USD/JPY rates are below the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is not aligned in bearish sequential order yet. Daily MACD has turned lower but remains above its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are just dropping towards their neutral line. A loss of the late-May swing low at 107.08 would signal a near-term top in place, with USD/JPY rates having failed to break the descending trendline from the June 2015 and September 2018 highs for the third time this year.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (June 10, 2020) (Chart 5)

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 16.50% higher than yesterday and 2.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.25% higher than yesterday and 7.40% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist