US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower

Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.52% FTSE 100: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.21% France 40: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oAQsjoyWlN

Will the #Fed go negative this month? Find out from @DailyFX analyst @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/ppRyVqL3a3 https://t.co/Hijs22QQm3

ECB President Lagarde says ECB will buy as much green bonds as it can $EUR

Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD, #Gold, $SPX and more! (Weekly Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/FhX8T6XRMo

Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 15:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-08

After a rally of just under 9% in 21 trading days, $EURJPY is starting to show serious risk of retreat. Yen crosses are slipping more than many other risk-leaning assets today https://t.co/VEsAy3NVVf

ECB President Christine Lagarde says the group hasn't discussed the purchase of corporate investment grade debt but that they will monitor so-called 'fallen angels'

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.81% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SCgctZBTiR

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.89% US 500: 0.38% France 40: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b0d5GJXbwj