We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-08 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.97% US 500: 0.52% FTSE 100: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.21% France 40: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oAQsjoyWlN
  • Will the #Fed go negative this month? Find out from @DailyFX analyst @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/ppRyVqL3a3 https://t.co/Hijs22QQm3
  • ECB President Lagarde says ECB will buy as much green bonds as it can $EUR
  • Technical Trade Levels: #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD, #Gold, $SPX and more! (Weekly Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/FhX8T6XRMo
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 15:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-08
  • After a rally of just under 9% in 21 trading days, $EURJPY is starting to show serious risk of retreat. Yen crosses are slipping more than many other risk-leaning assets today https://t.co/VEsAy3NVVf
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde says the group hasn't discussed the purchase of corporate investment grade debt but that they will monitor so-called 'fallen angels'
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.81% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SCgctZBTiR
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.89% US 500: 0.38% France 40: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b0d5GJXbwj
  • Sterling is little changed at the start of the week and GBP/USD may well struggle to move appreciably higher in the short-term. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/uzE7tOIcqL https://t.co/YtThUDmSZY
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower

2020-06-08 15:40:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX EXTENDS DECLINE AS SPOT USD/JPY & USD/CAD EDGE LOWER

  • US Dollar weakness continues to prevail with the DXY Index hovering around twelve-week lows
  • USD/JPY price action gives back recent gains as the Japanese Yen stages a recovery attempt
  • USD/CAD remains under pressure but could find support near the 1.34 price level

It has been a complete bloodbath for the US Dollar and market bears over the last three weeks largely due to evaporating demand for safe-haven assets. Heavy selling pressure experienced by the broader US Dollar has hammered the DXY Index to twelve-week lows with USD price action hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD soar, USD/CAD sinks. Sharp advances by spot EUR/USD also contributed significant technical damage to the US Dollar basket.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (08 MAY TO 08 JUN 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Though US Dollar weakness underpins the sustained wave of upbeat market sentiment, appetite for risk grows increasingly bloated. At the same time, as suggested by positive divergence on the MACD indicator, US Dollar selling has decelerated over the last few trading sessions despite the clear bearish trend.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Further, if the Bollinger Band begins to squeeze as the DXY Index attempts to build a base near the 96.50-price level, there could be potential for the broader US Dollar to claw back recent downside. That said, the 97.00-handle and the 9-period exponential moving average stand out as apparent obstacles.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Outlook USDJPY USDCAD EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD

Correspondingly, USD could perhaps maintain a rough trading range as US Dollar bears grow exhausted after the latest NFP report smashed expectations. Also, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming FOMC meeting this Wednesday, June 10 at 18:00 GMT could weigh on the direction of the US Dollar and facilitate a ‘holding pattern’ ahead of this scheduled event risk.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading – S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
2020-06-04 15:06:00
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
US Dollar & Volatility Swoon as Fed Achieves V-Shape Recovery
2020-06-03 21:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.