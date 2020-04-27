US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on Consumer Confidence Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-27 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rout Endures, Futures Crash 25% Ahead of GDP
2020-04-27 15:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket
2020-04-27 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, FTSE 100 Outlooks - Weekly UK Webinar
2020-04-27 12:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Hello there, traders! We have got a PACKED week ahead of us amid the #coronavirus🦠 pandemic. Central bank rate decision…
  • $USD $DXY | US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on Consumer Confidence Data -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/04/27/dxy-index-price-us-dollar-eyes-coronavirus-impact-on-consumer-confidence-data.html
  • The downside breakout in my majors-based #USD index saw follow-through since Friday. Losses beautifully paused on key support at 1.3376. This is undermining the breakout above falling resistance from March. Still have more earnings to go $USD #Dollar - https://t.co/x0wAj9XaLu https://t.co/MWa9c5dhlB
  • The US may be less vulnerable to lockdowns, but @TheEconomist makes a great point about how some citizens can do better to stay in benefits than to find work (benefits in 6 states could exceed 130% of average wage). That could be a longer term drag for GDP to recover #coronavirus https://t.co/bir0wC0rZ0
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.09% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.53% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.50% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iRnIEUEw3E
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence due at 21:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 78.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-27
  • Welp, I suppose this explains why the Russell 2000 was up 4% today whereas the three other major US #StockMarket benchmarks gained 0.6-1.5%. $RUT $RTY $IWM $SPX $SPY $NDX $QQQ $DJI $DIA #Stocks #Trading https://t.co/PzOMpgp5Tv
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.27% Silver: -0.42% Gold: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jN3v1qJPms
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Federal Reserve Board Announces An Expansion Of The Scope And Duration Of The Municipal Liquidity Facility https://t.co/448…
  • Fed expands municipal facility to smaller counties and cities. Says changes will allow substantially more entities to borrow #Fed
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on Consumer Confidence Data

US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on Consumer Confidence Data

2020-04-27 22:12:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

DXY INDEX PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR TURNS TO CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DATA, IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

  • The US Dollar dropped by 0.25% on balance according to the DXY Index
  • USD price action comes under pressure amid ebbing volatility and eroding safe-haven demand
  • US Dollar might rise if consumer confidence data indicates coronavirus concerns linger

The US Dollar is starting the week on its back foot with the DXY Index coming under pressure slightly. USD price action edged lower by about 0.25% on balance judging by DXY Index, which broadly reflects US Dollar performance against other major currencies.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR – DXY INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 27 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast Consumer Confidence Index Coronavirus

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

After hitting resistance around the 100.80 price level during Friday’s trading session, and failing to form a second-consecutive higher high, US Dollar downside stretched lower on Monday. The DXY Index is currently perched slightly above two notable technical support levels: the US Dollar’s 9-day exponential moving average as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its most recent bullish leg.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR IN FOCUS WITH CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDEX SET TO DROP AS CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN ROILS SENTIMENT

US Dollar Forecast Consumer Confidence Index Price Chart Historical Data

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index is very similar to the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index. The two consumer surveys differ slightly in timing, size, and scope, but the two economic indicators typically move in tandem with one other. That said, primarily due to the coronavirus and likely unavoidable recession, consumer confidence and consumer sentiment both plunged sharply since February.

Following a 30% rebound in stocks as Fed liquidity gushes, however, market participants are due to get a fresh look at how consumers feel about the US economy tomorrow. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index is due Tuesday, April 28 at 14:00 GMT. If the upcoming release of consumer confidence data reveals that coronavirus concerns linger, it could bode well for the US Dollar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

This is considering the status held by the US Dollar as a top safe-haven asset, which tend to outperform during periods of heightened risk-aversion. On the contrary, a constructive recovery in consumer confidence might add to recent weakness experienced by the US Dollar. This comes as coronavirus optimism bests coronavirus pragmatism. Also noteworthy, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to take the spotlight later this week and could have a material impact on the broader direction of USD price action.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Forecast: Fed, Coronavirus Guidelines & Earnings Eyed

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
US Dollar Drops with FX Volatility on Coronavirus Optimism
US Dollar Drops with FX Volatility on Coronavirus Optimism
2020-04-07 16:05:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
2020-03-31 22:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.