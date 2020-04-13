We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season
2020-04-13 21:12:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise On OPEC Plus Production Cuts, $30 Still Caps
2020-04-13 05:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & AUD/USD
2020-04-13 15:30:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
AUD and NZD Down, JPY Up as Markets Eye Coronavirus Earnings Hit
2020-04-13 02:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trump: - We will lift the travel restrictions on Europe at the right time (BBG) #Coronavirus
  • Trump: Look at our start market and the high level that its at. #SPX: https://t.co/eBSqfyv57E
  • Trump: - We are ahead of schedule for delivering #StimulusChecks (BBG)
  • Trump: - Hopefully we can reopen the country ahead of schedule (BBG) #coronavirus
  • Trump: - US is currently validating antibody tests for virus - Millions of gowns, gloves and masks are ready for distribution if states require it - Census Bureau has asked Congress for a delay - BBG #coronavirus
  • Trump: - Ventilator contracts coming under the production act - Adding more than 6,000 ventilators to the stockpile by May 8 (BBG) #Coronavirus
  • The $JPY may rise if the IMF’s report on the virus-hit global economy sours risk appetite, and the precarious state of credit markets could amplify JPY’s gains. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/wvxYdRhG6M https://t.co/4hRHlpKwzM
  • ICYMI: CME have raised margin requirements for Gold futures by 9.6% - Prior increases in margin requirements had been on March 25th (19.3%) and March 17th (16.7%)
  • RT @IMFNews: What economic measures have been taken by countries to address the #COVID19 crisis? Visit our UPDATED COVID-19 Policy Tracker…
  • Tomorrow is going to to be loaded with: Chinese March Trade; a reported G7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting; the IMFs World Economic Outlook update; IMF's Global Financial Stability Report; and US earnings start (UAL, WFC, JPM and JNJ)
US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season

US Dollar Eyes Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500 Earnings Season

2020-04-13 21:12:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: US DOLLAR TO RISE IF S&P 500 EARNINGS DUE THIS WEEK REKINDLE SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND AS ECONOMIC COST OF COVID-19 MOUNTS

  • US Dollar edges lower to start the trading week but the DXY Index is flat on balance due to a notable decline in EUR/USD price action
  • The US Dollar is still 3% higher year-to-date after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a wave of investor risk aversion and move into safe-haven assets
  • USD may come back into demand if S&P 500 earnings season fuels another liquidity crunch

The US Dollar continues to give back recent gains. US Dollar selling pressure against key peers, like the Pound, Yen, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar, has persisted over the last couple of weeks as market sentiment recovers with a rebound in the S&P 500.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out these forex market basics and trading insight
Get My Guide

The DXY Index, a popular benchmark of major currency pairs that reflects broader US Dollar performance, is little changed on the day, however, owing to a decline in EUR/USD. Perhaps driven by a bearish note from the ECB detailing how the Euro-area likely faces a deeper recession due to COVID-19 than the rest of the world, spot EUR/USD is lower by about 19-pips as the US trading session comes to a close.

US DOLLAR – DXY INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (31 DECEMBER 2019 TO 13 APRIL 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Fundamental Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

After surging more than 6.5% to start the year, which came in response to a massive liquidity crunch spurred by coronavirus recession risk, the DXY Index has since pulled back to trade nearly 2.7% higher on net. As the US Dollar drops with FX volatility, likely a reaction to unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus aimed to offset economic fallout from COVID-19, will the US Dollar extend its retracement lower? Or is there potential for USD price action to snap back to recent highs?

US DOLLAR – DXY INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 SEPTEMBER 2019 TO 13 APRIL 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

From a technical perspective, the US Dollar Index is currently probing confluent resistance-turned-support around the October 2019 and mid-February swing highs near the 99.50 price level. A positively sloped trendline connecting the series of higher lows recorded on March 13, 16, 27 and 30 might provide a degree of buoyancy to USD price action.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Find out if you share the top traits of successful traders
Get My Guide

Holding this area could open up the door to test month-to-date highs. On the other hand, the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the March 09 to March 20 leg higher may come into focus if there is a breakdown below this zone that leads to another big push by US Dollar bears.

US DOLLAR EYES S&P 500 AS INVESTORS DIGEST CORONAVIRUS-BATTERED STOCK MARKET EARNINGS

Chart of S&P 500 Index Earnings Estimates 1Q-2020 Coronavirus Impact

Chart of S&P 500 Index Price Change vs 1Q-2020 Earnings (Source: FactSet)

That said, the direction of the US Dollar might respond less to technicals as investors and forex traders start to scrutinize a primary driver of market fundamentals: stock market earnings. S&P 500 earnings season for 1Q-2020 is set to swing into full gear this week with large US banks – like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman Sacks – set to release quarterly performance reports.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 31% 7% 13%
Weekly -3% 11% 7%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The S&P 500 Index has spiked more than 25% off its March 23 trough as the groundswell of liquidity from global central banks and governments fuels stock market complacency. Considering the economic impact of COVID-19 likely outweighs recent stimulus efforts, however, stocks appear at risk of crashing back toward year-to-date lows.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover our latest list of top trading opportunities
Get My Guide

On that note, overly-optimistic earnings estimates, and current expectations for a ‘V-shape’ recovery in the economy, might receive a harsh reality check over the next several trading sessions as S&P 500 earnings cross the wires. This, as well as US retail sales and initial jobless claims data expected this week, may catalyze another major selloff in stocks which, in turn, could correspond with a cash crunch that propels the US Dollar back to recent highs.

Read More: Top 3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops with FX Volatility on Coronavirus Optimism
US Dollar Drops with FX Volatility on Coronavirus Optimism
2020-04-07 16:05:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
2020-03-31 22:46:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs
US Dollar Drops as Fed Beefs Up Backstop, FX Volatility Ebbs
2020-03-24 18:20:00
US Dollar Mired by FX Volatility & Expanded Fed Arsenal
US Dollar Mired by FX Volatility & Expanded Fed Arsenal
2020-03-23 15:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.