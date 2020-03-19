We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
2020-03-19 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Continues to Tank, Nears Seven Month Lows
2020-03-19 19:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses
2020-03-19 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Senator McConnell says discussions in Senate on stimulus package to begin tomorrow $SPX $DXY
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0379 S2: 1.1049 S1: 1.1316 R1: 1.1985 R2: 1.2387 R3: 1.3057 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Senator McConnell says stimulus package will be officially introduced in Senate $SPX
  • RT @Reuters: U.S. to buy initial 30 million bbls of oil for emergency stockpile https://t.co/lsuW0sPMgJ https://t.co/SuxYStwIVI
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Federal Reserve Board Encouraged By Increase In Discount Window Borrowing To Support The Flow Of Credit To Households And B…
  • Senator McConnell: - Payments of $1,200 per person included in virus package - AP
  • RT @federalreserve: @federalreserve encouraged by increase in discount window borrowing to support flow of credit to households and busines…
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/UGHolKU3hf
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -1.84% 🇪🇺EUR: -2.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4VMy3KM8V5
  • ECB VP Guindos: - Will not allow debt markets to become fragmented - Crisis requires fiscal measures to be taken $EURUSD
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode

US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode

2020-03-19 21:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: US DOLLAR EXTENDS SURGE AS EUR/USD PRICE ACTION PLUNGES AGAIN, USD/JPY JUMPS FURTHER & USD/MXN EXPLODES TO NEW HIGHS

  • The US Dollar continues to surge with the DXY Index trading 7.5% above month-to-date lows and at its highest reading since January 2017
  • USD strength has dominated the direction of major currency pairs recently as coronavirus concerns deepen despite massive stimulus efforts from the Fed
  • EUR/USD price action looks to test three-year lows after taking a 7% tumble since as spot USD/JPY climbs higher and the USD/MXN breakout prints its strongest reading on record

FX traders keep bidding up the US Dollar amid far-felt risk aversion. Primarily catalyzed by the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), which has plagued global markets for most of the year, investor angst has bolstered the USD to multi-year highs.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

This is largely attributed to King Dollar’s posturing as the ultimate safe-haven currency. That said, and in light of accommodative actions recently taken by the FOMC, can the surge in USD price action continue as FX volatility climbs?

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 2016 TO MARCH 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

After the US Dollar Index (DXY) blew past trendline resistance and the 100.00 handle, the US Dollar benchmark might set its sights on 2017 highs next around the 104.00 level. The spike in the US Dollar over the last two weeks has been driven largely by a breakdown in EUR/USD price action. This is considering EUR/USD performance comprises 57.6% of the DXY Index.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out these Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Pessimistic sentiment surrounding the worsening coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed coordinated monetary policy stimulus efforts from global central banks. As such, USD price action could continue getting strong-armed higher with aggressively dovish Fed action washing out with ECB measures.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 2016 TO MARCH 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Forecast

Spot EUR/USD price action is trading at fresh year-to-date lows and its weakest reading in nearly three years. This follows a 750-pip breakdown in the most liquid and heavily traded currency pair over the last two weeks.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -11% 1%
Weekly 53% -30% 1%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD now looks primed to probe the 1.0500 mark after spot prices breached technical support provided by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the bullish leg recorded by EUR/USD from January 2017 to February 2018. The recently developed bearish MACD crossover on a weekly EUR/USD chart also hints at potential for further weakness in spot prices as the US Dollar flexes its muscles.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2020)

Please add a description for the image.

At the same time, the US Dollar has appreciated considerably against the anti-risk Japanese Yen since the FX pair, which is popularly used in the currency carry trade, bottomed out on March 09. Spot USD/JPY price action has skyrocketed 920-pips, or roughly 9%, off the 102.00 zone to eclipse the 110.00 level.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -14% -8%
Weekly -8% 16% 0%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Upside in the US Dollar versus the Yen over the last two weeks likely comes as currency volatility climbs while stressed liquidity dynamics boosts the USD. That said, USD/JPY could continue edgeing higher back to test year-to-date highs near the 112.00 handle.

USD/MXN PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2020)

USDMXN Price Chart US Dollar to Mexican Peso Exchange Rate

US Dollar strength stands out relative to top emerging market currencies and the Mexican Peso in particular. As the Mexican Peso collapses, which follows a crash in crude oil, USD/MXN has soared more than 30% since mid-February.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

Correspondingly, with spot USD/MXN price action spiking from circa 18.500 to the 24.500 level, the US Dollar to Mexican Peso exchange rate has printed a fresh all-time high.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Soars as USD/JPY Rips, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD Flop
US Dollar Soars as USD/JPY Rips, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD Flop
2020-03-17 15:23:00
US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels
US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels
2020-03-16 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance
US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance
2020-03-10 22:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Mixed
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.