US Dollar Soars as USD/JPY Rips, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD Flop

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • VP Pence: - State health authorities can expand existing testing capabilities - Will have full report on testing sites towards end of the week $DXY
  • RT @bespokeinvest: Yesterday Goldman lowered its Q2 GDP forecast to a decline of 5%. That's only happened six other times since 1950. http…
  • Trump: - Secretary Mnuchin is meeting congress on additional benefit packages today $DXY
  • US Dollar Soars as $USDJPY Rips, $EURUSD, $GBPUSD & $AUDUSD Flop -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/17/us-dollar-soars-as-usdjpy-rips-eurusd-gbpusd-audusd-flop.html #FX #Forex #Trading $USD $DXY https://t.co/PMpvdLhMYW
  • $EURUSD is back below 1.1100 and is now looking to test the 200-day moving average again, around the 1.1068 level.Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/SI0QXmB0PV https://t.co/wkGnwCZm7c
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.41% 3-Year: 0.484% 5-Year: 0.55% 7-Year: 0.773% 10-Year: 0.82% 30-Year: 1.39% $TNX
  • The Dow Jones is up over 100 points after the Federal Reserve announces additional measures to support markets $DJI https://t.co/I00X4VWdKr
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.86% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.30% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.42% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.86% 🇪🇺EUR: -1.89% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gyEuJIgOyc
  • RT @federalreserve: @federalreserve is providing credit that will support families, businesses, and jobs across the economy.
  • Federal Reserve announces commercial paper funding facility $DXY $SPX
US Dollar Soars as USD/JPY Rips, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD Flop

US Dollar Soars as USD/JPY Rips, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & AUD/USD Flop

2020-03-17 15:23:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) sets its sights back on the 100.00 handle after USD price action rips nearly 5% higher over the last six trading sessions
  • Spot USD/JPY prices pop as EUR/USD and GBP/USD drop despite increasingly accommodative monetary policy actions from the FOMC
  • AUD/USD extends its rout with spot prices bleeding deeper into the lows recorded during the global financial crisis over a decade ago

USD price action, gauged by the US Dollar Index, is on a tear higher after its sharp slide beginning late last month. The broad selloff in the US Dollar was sparked by rekindled recession risk, largely due to economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which prompted the Federal Reserve to slash benchmark interest rates to zero and launch a $700bn quantitative easing program.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Find out our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 30, 2019 T0 MARCH 17, 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index USD Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Despite recent dovish action by the Fed, however, the US Dollar has climbed nearly 5% off its lowest level since September 2018 over the last few trading sessions – a remarkable move as FX volatility returns with vengeance.

The DXY Index, a basket of major currency pairs that tracks general performance of the US Dollar, is now trading back near three-year highs with technical resistance residing near the 100.00 handle and February 20 intraday swing high.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Demand for safe-haven currencies, such as the US Dollar, has strengthened as the coronavirus pandemic deepens. The latest stretch of upside in USD price action is likely being exacerbated by funding market distress as well, which could keep propelling the US Dollar higher.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY AUDUSD

Currency volatility expected in the USD and key peers continues to edge higher as market activity accelerates. US Dollar overnight implied volatility readings remain in the top 99th percentile of readings taken over the last 12-months, which underscores the above-average degree of uncertainty hanging over the FX market and warrants exercise of prudent risk management techniques and trading strategies. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels
US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Virus Response – USD Trade Levels
2020-03-16 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance
US Dollar Outlook Mired as FX Volatility Returns with Vengeance
2020-03-10 22:40:00
NFP Preview: US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due
NFP Preview: US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast Post-Fed Rate Cut: AUD/USD & USD/CAD Eyed
US Dollar Forecast Post-Fed Rate Cut: AUD/USD & USD/CAD Eyed
2020-03-03 23:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.