US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Drifts Lower on Fed Rate Cut Bets

The #coronavirus has revealed that these debt markets are more susceptible to economic shocks than imagined".

has alleviated the anxiety of a region-wide default. Consequently, investors have grown more comfortable with investing in riskier assets (both sovereign and corporate) while underwriting standards for the latter deteriorate.

History says otherwise, and the current fundamental context only supports the notion that the Southern member states are still comparatively more vulnerable than their northern counterparts. However, buoyant market optimism – buttressed by expectations of central bank easing -...

...reputation of financial soundness – has collapsed and is approaching equivalency. The implicit message behind this convergence is investors are assuming that “all other things equal”, these states will be almost equally able to meet their debt obligations.

(IMPORTANT THREAD) "This came amid a regional convergence of interest rates on sovereign debt in Greece, Germany, Italy Portugal and Spain. What this means is the risk premium between owning Mediterranean debt – with a history economic precarity – and German bunds - with a... https://t.co/jVpQCZ7T89

The #Euro may be close to resuming the downtrend against the US Dollar after managing a shallow recovery from support just below the 1.08 figure. Get your $EUR market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/WJCO0gcL8p https://t.co/B7UnWonz40

Hey there traders! Did you know that on top of the fundamentals and technicals, trader positioning is hinting that trends in $USDJPY and the #SP500 may continue lower? Join me in about 1.5 hours as I discuss this in depth alongside other pairs here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/R432QfY0Ul

Nordic FX expected to be 2 out of the three most volatile G10 FX this week vs the US Dollar with one week implied volatility at 10.18 for NOK and 9.23 for SEK. Read @ZabelinDimitri's Nordic technical and fundamental outlook here for a more in-depth look: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/24/US-Dollar-Aims-Higher-vs-NOK-on-Growth-Outlook-Coronavirus.html

$NZDJPY finally capitulating with the aggressive deterioration in market mood as prices broke under key support after consolidating for almost a month. https://t.co/bK5jUw0avc