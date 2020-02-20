US Dollar Volatility Report: USD Price Analysis & Trading Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD May be Oversold in The Short-Term
2020-02-20 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2020-02-21 01:30:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY & EUR/GBP Charts
2020-02-20 21:36:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-02-20 20:00:00
USD/JPY – US Dollar Explosion vs Japanese Yen; Is it Sustainable?
2020-02-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Drop as Volatility Spikes, Will Support Hold?
2020-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Rips to Multi-year Highs- Levels
2020-02-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Extends Support Bounce on OPEC as Virus Fears Abate
2020-02-20 17:41:00
Manic Macro: USD/JPY Breaks Out, Gold Toes the Line, Oil Bulls Return
2020-02-19 13:33:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • China's MOFCOM: Only half of China's shopping malls are now open -BBG
  • ONLY HALF OF CHINA'S SHOPPING MALLS ARE NOW OPEN ACCORDING TO MOFCOM (BBG) #CORONAVIRUS
  • China Commerce Ministry: #Coronavirus outbreak & New Year holiday lockdown hurt imports and exports. Hit to Q1 trade will be big but bearable.
  • China Commerce Ministry: - Most foreign companies may resume work by end of Feb. - Will expand market access further for foreign firms
  • GBP/CAD has broken below the September uptrend while EUR/CAD may be ending its consecutive 12 day decline with EUR/CHF approaching key resistance as NZD/CAD aims at November lows. Get your currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/GpRB7IKhTA https://t.co/I1qwQKCYZV
  • RT @LiveSquawk: China Vice Technology Minister Xu: Fastest Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Submitted For Clinical Trials Will Be Around Late April
  • China's Commerce Ministry said the #coronavius has posed a severe challenge to the country's foreign trade development (via @FirstSquawk)
  • RT @RedboxWire: China Commerce Ministry Official: Speeding Up Study Of New Fiscal, Tax, Financial, Insurance Measures To Further Support Co…
  • #AUDUSD #NZDUSD down with crude oil and S&P 500 futures after markets were infected with risk aversion following the announcement of South Korea reporting an additional 52 cases of the #coronavirus bringing the total to 156 and globally at 76,241. https://t.co/XvGar3l6fV
  • APAC markets tilt risk-off as S. Korea reports 52 more #coronavirus cases. Yields, #AUDUSD and #NZDUSD down. #JPY, #gold and #bonds higher
US Dollar Volatility Report: USD Price Analysis & Trading Levels

US Dollar Volatility Report: USD Price Analysis & Trading Levels

2020-02-20 23:53:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

USD FORECAST: US DOLLAR EXTENDS BREAKOUT AS CURRENCY VOLATILITY RESURFACES

  • USD price action has dominated the direction of most major currency pairs as the US Dollar Index notches its strongest reading since April 2017
  • FX volatility remains eerily low despite EUR/USD and AUD/USD breaking down to test multi-year technical barriers
  • Sparse technical resistance facing the DXY Index might enable a prolonged surge in the broader US Dollar

The US Dollar continues to ramp higher as demand for safe-haven currencies lingers. Risk-aversion permeating across the forex market is owed largely to ongoing angst that surrounds the novel coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

Resilience of the US economy – underpinned by robust nonfarm payrolls and consumer spending – has widely contributed to strength exhibited by the US Dollar. The Greenback’s vast liquidity and positioning as the world’s reserve currency is likely exacerbating the surge in USD price action as well. I highlighted these fundamental drivers in a US Dollar forecast published last Friday.

US DOLLAR INDEX – DXY PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2016 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Considering that the DXY Index is weighted overwhelmingly to EUR/USD performance, which has broken down to its weakest reading since April 2017, it comes as little surprise that the US Dollar is trading around its strongest level in nearly three years.

A 3.5% rally in the broader US Dollar year-to-date has pushed the DXY Index inches away from touching the ominous 100.00 handle. Technical resistance faced before reaching this psychologically-significant technical barrier seems quite limited, which could aid USD price action in its upward ascent.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast Implied Trading Ranges Currency Volatility

Learn More: How to Trade the Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs

Despite the US Dollar skyrocketing over the last several trading sessions, FX volatility appears exceptionally low judging by the latest 1-week implied volatility measurements taken across select USD pairs.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our in-depth US Dollar Forecast for 1Q-2020
Get My Guide

This could, on one hand, suggest that the forex market remains complacent and is severely mispricing expected USD price action. On the contrary, suppressed currency volatility could indicate that the US Dollar’s onslaught is reaching its limits and a mean-reversion lower may be overdue.

Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading – US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes FOMC Minutes & Canadian CPI
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes FOMC Minutes & Canadian CPI
2020-02-18 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD Trade Setups & Themes for Next Week
US Dollar Forecast: USD Trade Setups & Themes for Next Week
2020-02-14 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: NFP Report & FOMC in Focus – USD Trade Levels
US Dollar Forecast: NFP Report & FOMC in Focus – USD Trade Levels
2020-02-06 23:11:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.