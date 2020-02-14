US Dollar Forecast: USD Trade Setups & Themes for Next Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD & EUR/JPY Selloffs Test Multi-Year Support
2020-02-14 16:55:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength Shackles FTSE 100 Upside
2020-02-14 08:58:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Up But Trend Bias Bearish
2020-02-14 05:55:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Rises on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-02-14 15:24:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-02-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices on the Brink of Breakout with Key Levels in View
2020-02-14 22:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-14 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Set For Weekly Gains, Virus Stokes Production Cut Talk
2020-02-14 05:21:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
BTC Price Outlook: Will Bitcoin Boom or Bust After Hitting 10K?
2020-02-13 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Monday open risk aversion? Though this follows the #WTO ruling (back in October) in favor of the US over EU support on Airbus which gave the green light for $7.5b in tariffs to be enforced #TradeWar https://t.co/k0IzL7M7II
  • USTR says U.S. boosting duty rate in EU-imported aircraft to 15% from 10% effective March 18, 2020 -BBG #Euro $EURUSD
  • This dynamic has also been impacting my #ASEAN-based #USD index which continues climbing despite the rise in #EEM. Notice the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient b/w it and EEM is almost 0 and further away from being deeply negative https://t.co/oyCLn5BYkq
  • I've been wondering why haven-linked #USD has been up despite the "risk-on" tone in markets. Into 2020, it fell as the #EmergingMarkets index rose. In January, it gained as the #EEM fell. Since February, EEM has been rising. Seems like the culprit is heavy #Euro declines $EURUSD https://t.co/tqHFosaoXO
  • RT @charliebilello: US Retail Sales hit a new high, up 4% in the past year. https://t.co/iNFXgIJjKw
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: (Bloomberg) --Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus outbreak is centered, further tightened its already-strict quar…
  • $GBPUSD Daily Points: S3: 1.2888 S2: 1.2928 S1: 1.2944 R1: 1.2984 R2: 1.3008 R3: 1.3047 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Keeping close tabs on #CrudeOil for potential rebound here, currently trading around a huge technical level. Eyes on any breaking #CoronavirusUpdate considering its likely impact on global #GDP growth and demand for Crude Oil My latest outlook for #WTI: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/02/07/oil-forecast-crude-oil-selloff-deepens-can-nfp-data-dwarf-coronarivus-fears.html https://t.co/82XxisL7ph
  • RT @OptionsAction: Oil just had its best week of the year, here’s @Michael_Khouw's play on a crude comeback. $USO https://t.co/jrvNGwFAan
  • The Trump admin is literally considering ANYTHING to keep stocks propped up headed into the election “Nothing’s ruled out,” said one senior administration official. https://t.co/7M2FnQkex6
US Dollar Forecast: USD Trade Setups & Themes for Next Week

US Dollar Forecast: USD Trade Setups & Themes for Next Week

2020-02-14 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FORECAST: USD TRADING LEVELS & CHARTS FOR NEXT WEEK

  • The DXY Index is on pace to close the week at its highest level since October last year with robust US economic data underscoring strength of the American economy
  • USD price outlook remains upbeat ahead of January FOMC minutes due for release next week
  • FX volatility could rise into next week if coronavirus fears flare up again and prompt another move safe-haven currencies, which has potential to continue bolstering the US Dollar

The US Dollar has dominated the currency market since the start of 2020 with the DXY Index – a benchmark measuring USD performance against a basket of other major currency pairs – charging 2.7% higher.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our Comprehensive 1Q-2020 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Greenback gains so far this year can be primarily attributed to recent strength of the US economy outperforming relative to baseline expectations, which has been exacerbated by an influx of risk-aversion due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO FEBRUARY 2020)

DXY Price Chart US Dollar Index Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The DXY Index is on pace to close above the 99.00 handle as forex traders continue to bid up the US Dollar following the series of solid economic data releases like nonfarm payrolls reported last week in addition to inflation figures and consumer sentiment data published this past Wednesday and Friday respectively.

After topping the 76.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the US Dollar Index’s most recent bearish leg, there seems to be an open stretch of runway for USD price action to continue its ascent higher to 2019 highs.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Although it is arguable that the US Dollar is overextended, the expanding Bollinger Band ™ could perhaps facilitate further upside potential before a mean-reversion lower or consolidation occurs.

USD MAY RISE IF FED BALANCE SHEET GROWTH DECELERATES

Fed Balance Sheet Chart US Dollar Forecast

Another fundamental development that has improved USD price outlook is the first sign of the Federal Reserve easing off the gas regarding its speed of balance sheet expansion.

Specifically, the New York Fed announced Thursday afternoon that it will decrease its aggregate limit on overnight repurchase agreement operations (repos) from $120 Billion to $100 Billion and cap for term repos from $35 Billion to $25 Billion.

US DOLLAR COULD EXTEND GAINS IF FOMC MINUTES UNDERSCORE NEUTRAL MONETARY POLICY OUTLOOK

Chart of FOMC Interest Rate Cut Probabilities US Dollar Forecast

Likewise, an additional key driver of the US Dollar’s direction over the coming trading days will likely be changes in FOMC interest rate change probabilities.

Minutes from the January Fed meeting are slated for release next week according to the economic calendar, which could spark an aggressive change in Fed rate cut bets and corresponding move in USD price action.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Take a look at this insight on how to trade the Top 10 Most Volatile Currency Pairs

Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

That said, currency volatility for the week ahead appears relatively muted judging by the latest 1-week implied volatility readings across various major and minor currency pairs.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out these Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

If coronavirus fears take the back seat, the USD and broader DXY Index could face downward pressure due to fading demand for safe-haven assets such as the US Dollar given its vast liquidity.

Read More: USD Charts for Next Week EUR/USD, USD/JPY & DXY

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: NFP Report & FOMC in Focus – USD Trade Levels
US Dollar Forecast: NFP Report & FOMC in Focus – USD Trade Levels
2020-02-06 23:11:00
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD – Charts to Watch
2020-02-03 17:02:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar at Risk as the Fed, GDP Loom – Charts to Watch
USD Forecast: US Dollar at Risk as the Fed, GDP Loom – Charts to Watch
2020-01-28 20:18:00
USD Forecast: FOMC & Trade Deal to Hinder US Dollar Rebound
USD Forecast: FOMC & Trade Deal to Hinder US Dollar Rebound
2020-01-20 20:06:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.