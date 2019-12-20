US Dollar Outlook: DXY Rips into Resistance – USD Levels to Watch

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% France 40: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/EWp9ynlWMs

$DAX is up over 1.25% since yesterday morning to close at intraday resistance of $13,320.0 https://t.co/iQ3hbgLgMG

Hey traders! @DailyFXedu will not be hosting any webinars until the first week of January. Head over to @DailyFX to stay up to date with whats coming in the new year. We wish you happy holidays🎉 🎄 🥂 ! https://t.co/20YyEStzMa

German Bund Yields Update: 2-Year: -0.652% 3-Year: -0.651% 5-Year: -0.531% 7-Year: -0.440% 10-Year: -0.256% 30-Year: 0.268%

Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 60.36 (-1.34%), ICE Brent Crude 66.03 (-0.77%), NYM NYH Gasoline 170.35 (-0.19%). [delayed]

The price of #gold trades in a narrow range even though US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sees the Phase One trade deal being signed in January, Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/d4JU7CIDAO $XAUUSD https://t.co/w3dJUOTTnK

US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 10.3 2Yr/10Yr: 29.2 2Yr/30Yr: 72.0 5Yr/10Yr: 18.8 $TNX

Another impressive performance given our general liqudity conditions: Nasdaq is up 8 straight trading days for the longest unbroken climb since July 2017 https://t.co/Q0TY9I4zGN

Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.73% Oil - US Crude: 0.00% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/G4ZKUbjHzR