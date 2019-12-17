US Dollar Volatility Report: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY

$EURJPY: More buyers could exit the market leading EURJPY towards the low end of the zone. Further close below 121.19 could open the door for sellers to take charge and press towards 119.78. Get your market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/R8MKkwCeJf https://t.co/uBuURHGg6T

US Dollar due for heightened #volatility as #forex traders look to the Greenback's major counterparts throughout Wednesday's #trading session with high-impact event risk and a slew of data releases on the docket Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/12/17/us-dollar-volatility-report-usdcad-gbpusd-nzdusd-usdjpy.html $USD $CAD $GBP $NZD $JPY https://t.co/i27pvWmwWi

Swiss Franc is cautiously higher against its major counterparts heading into Asia's trading session while the New Zealand Dollar is modestly lower.

The sentiment outlook for #GBPJPY is bullish while the forecast for $AUDJPY is bearish. Join me later today as I discuss the #Yen in this week's session on IG Client Sentiment which starts in 2 hours here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720

$USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9776 S2: 0.9804 S1: 0.9816 R1: 0.9844 R2: 0.986 R3: 0.9888 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

#DAX: A sinking back down below 13000 wouldn’t undermine a bullish outlook unless it was done-so with a lot of momentum, and even then, the trend-line from August could help keep the market pointed higher.Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/kcLKUGmqD5 https://t.co/4qyhmMDKfe

