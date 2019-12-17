We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
EUR/USD Reversal at Resistance, AUD/USD Corrective Pattern; Charts & More
2019-12-17 12:30:00
2019-12-17 15:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Snaps Back to Support
2019-12-17 13:30:00
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Narrows- GLD Breakout Levels
2019-12-17 16:30:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Gold Prices Up Despite Risk Revival, US China Trade Hopes Lift Crude
2019-12-17 06:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-12-16 16:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Volatility Report: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Volatility Report: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY

2019-12-17 22:03:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD & USD/JPY IN FOCUS – USD IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES TO WATCH

  • The US Dollar edged marginally higher throughout Tuesday’s trading session as the DXY Index oscillates around a critical technical level
  • The direction of the US Dollar will likely shift focus to counterpart price action in light of high-impact data releases scheduled for Wednesday on the forex economic calendar
  • USD/CAD, GBP/USD and NZD/USD are expected to be the most volatile major US Dollar currency pairs while USD/JPY eyes a BOJ interest rate decision

USD price action climbed modestly on Tuesday judging by performance in the benchmark US Dollar Index (DXY). The slight rise in the broader US Dollar can be attributed largely to better-than-expected economic data on US industrial production and housing.

Looking ahead, the US Dollar will likely take cue from its major counterparts such as the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Pound Sterling (GBP) and New Zealand Dollar (NZD) considering event risk slated for Wednesday.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO DECEMBER 2019)

US Dollar Chart DXY Index Price Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The US Dollar Index has begun to show signs of perking up following its sharp slide to start December. Technical support currently resides around the 96.50-96.75 price zone, which is roughly underpinned by lows recorded throughout the month of July.

USD price action may continue to drift lower, however, if support-turned-resistance around the 97.25 mark stymies a rebound attempt. This area of confluent resistance is highlighted by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the US Dollar’s trading range since the printing its year-to-date high at the beginning of October.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

Chart of USD Price Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

The direction of the broader US Dollar over the short-term will nevertheless respond largely to factors isolated to counter-currency price action. This is considering high-impact event risk detailed on the forex economic calendar like a BOJ interest rate decision, inflation reports from the UK and Canada as well as a New Zealand GDP report, which brings spot USD/CAD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD and USD/JPY into focus.

Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Read More – Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Eyes CPI Data Due

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

