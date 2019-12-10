US Dollar Outlook Hinges on FOMC Guidance, Fed Balance Sheet

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.39% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iAnM8l2y2N
  • $USD: US Dollar Outlook Hinges on FOMC Guidance, Fed Balance Sheet Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/12/10/us-dollar-outlook-hinges-on-fomc-guidance-fed-balance-sheet.html -via @DailyFX https://t.co/1kDzd3IcPY
  • $CAD $MXN https://t.co/JtihyAuAhY
  • Senator Mcconnell says the Senate will not finish the USMCA before 2020 $SPX $DXY $CAD $MXN -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PYu9xhQXLN
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% France 40: 0.09% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8jftlGtYTv
  • Here is my scenario table for the #FOMC rate decision tomorrow. Will be covering it live if you want to come and join (starting 15mins before the decision): https://t.co/d6QBYyVd9N https://t.co/zZzdCwXMFa
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -2.00% #BITCOINCASH -1.14% #ETHEREUM -1.87% #RIPPLE -1.34% #LITECOIN -1.23%
  • RT @CVecchioFX: A question I frequently get asked these days is, "Is it realistic to believe that the US Dollar can lose its role in the gl…
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/registerToSeminar?webinar=1338844901231735299&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on FOMC Guidance, Fed Balance Sheet

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on FOMC Guidance, Fed Balance Sheet

2019-12-10 19:06:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK TO TAKE CUE FROM FEDERAL RESERVE ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS, FOMC BALANCE SHEET GUIDANCE & FED CHAIR POWELL PRESS CONFERENCE

  • US Dollar outlook remains focused on the December Fed meeting with forex traders likely directing attention toward updated FOMC projections and commentary from Fed Chair Powell
  • The US Dollar could rise with Fed officials underscoring their relatively less-dovish position, but the Greenback may face downward pressure owing to the ballooning FOMC balance sheet
  • Check out this article on US Dollar Volatility & Fed Meetings for an analysis on how major USD currency pairs have historically responded to FOMC interest rate decisions

USD price action will be front and center during Wednesday’s trading session with the Federal Reserve scheduled to release its latest interest rate decision at 19:00 GMT. This will be accompanied by an update to the central bank’s quarterly economic projections and will be followed by Fed Chair Powell’s press conference due to start Wednesday at 19:30 GMT.

CHART OF FEDERAL RESERVE ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS (SEPTEMBER 2019)

Chart of Federal Reserve Summary of Economic Projections and US Dollar Outlook

Source: Federal Reserve

I recently outlined how US Dollar outlook is fixated on trade talks, the most recent jobs report and forward guidance provided by FOMC officials. The FOMC has slashed its policy interest rate by 0.75% so far this year after cutting the federal funds rate by 25-basis points at the last 3 consecutive Fed meetings (deemed a mid-cycle adjustment).

With the Fed relatively turning less-dovish since the end of October, which was highlighted in FOMC minutes from the most recent Fed meeting, USD price action could catch a bid if the Fed underscores its firming monetary policy stance. This will likely be conveyed in the updated summary of economic projections and the median target federal funds rate forecast in particular.

CHART OF FOMC INTEREST RATE CUT PROBABILITIES

Chart of FOMC Interest Rate Cut Probabilities and US Dollar Outlook

The Fed still appears slightly accommodative, however, judging by futures-implied probabilities for future FOMC interest rate cuts. Although the market is overwhelmingly expecting the Fed to stand pat on rates this December, rates traders are currently pricing in roughly 0.3% of easing over the next 12-months with a futures-implied target FFR of 1.323% by December 2020.

This compares to the current FFR target range of 1.50-1.75%. The convergence between currently priced market expectations and FOMC projections stands to overwhelmingly drive the direction of the US Dollar with the recent global rate cut cycle seemingly on pause.

CHART OF FED BALANCE SHEET

Chart of Fed Balance Sheet and US Dollar Outlook

Another primary fundamental factor steering USD price action and the broader DXY Index – a popular basket of major US Dollar currency pairs – is details on changes in the Fed balance sheet. The Federal Reserve has inflated its balance sheet by a staggering $300 billion since the beginning of September and reverses nearly half of the tapering throughout 2018 and majority of this year.

Though Fed Chair Powell steadfastly claims that the surge in assets held by the US central bank over the last 4-months is not to be confused with quantitative easing. Rather, the sharp rise in the Fed balance sheet is owed to the FOMC injecting cash into the market via overnight repos aiming to ease recent funding pressures. Correspondingly, a rise in the Fed balance sheet (and supply of US Dollars outstanding) poses a major threat to USD price action and could continue to exert downward pressure on the broader DXY Index.

For comprehensive fundamental and technical insight on the US Dollar, download our free 4Q-2019 Forecasts and Trading Guides.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting in Focus as Tariff Deadline Looms
2019-12-06 20:36:00
US Dollar Volatility Due to Rise with Jobs Data & Fed on Deck
US Dollar Volatility Due to Rise with Jobs Data & Fed on Deck
2019-12-05 23:58:00
US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Forecast: Major Topping Potential in Play? Key Levels for DXY Index
2019-12-05 17:30:00
US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision
US Dollar Outlook Fixated on Trade, Jobs Report & Fed Decision
2019-12-04 22:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.