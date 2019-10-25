US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
US Dollar Price Action: GBP/USD, EUR/USD - US Market Open
2019-10-25 13:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rate Cuts Due from the Fed and BOJ, BOC Cut Odds Plummet - Central Bank Watch
2019-10-25 16:30:00
Yen Rose After Draghi, Pence, Amazon Earnings. NZD/USD May Reverse
2019-10-24 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-25 20:09:00
Gold Price Bull Flag at Inflection Point - Time for Next Rally? Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-25 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back After Week's Gains, Demand Worries Drive
2019-10-25 05:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-10-25 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin has continued its descent from June highs, suffering a critical break beneath the 200-day moving average in mid-October. Get your $btc market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/pzDIPTijIe https://t.co/D4wNqPh7Xz
  • US Equity Index Performance (5-Day) $DJI +0.70% $SPX +1.22% $NDX 2.04% $RTY +1.51% $VIX -11.23%
  • "China’s foreign reliance on semiconductors stands out. It imported $312.1 billion in semiconductors in 2018, more than the $240.3 billion in crude oil imports, Chinese customs data showed" - https://t.co/hxGXvOi8Rk
  • UK Gilt Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.447% 5-Year: 0.472% 7-Year: 0.464% 10-Year: 0.679% 30-Year: 1.165%
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gKJdP7CLhP
  • RT @Not_Jim_Cramer: Largest ever 7 week decline in the Consensus Long-Term EPS Growth Rate (Bottom-Up) since I began calculating it. https:…
  • RT @biancoresearch: What is missing here is buybacks. Since 2009 S&P 500 companies have bought back $5 TRILLION of the stock. This cumulat…
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.26% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5Eo1EqEq2D
  • Ford cut to BBB- from BBB by S&P Ratings Outlook stable $F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 85.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0M3cTgnIp3
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week

US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week

2019-10-25 20:51:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES FOR NEXT WEEK

  • The US Dollar is currently wedged between technical confluence provided by its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages
  • USD price action turns to staggering event risk scheduled for next week with a FOMC rate decision in addition to Q3 US GDP, nonfarm payrolls, inflation and PMI data releases
  • Check out the US Dollar Price Volatility Report for daily commentary on the US Dollar with implied volatility and trading ranges included

The US Dollar continues to claw back recent downside with the DXY Index rebounding roughly 0.7% over the last 5 trading days. Nevertheless, there is a plethora of high-impact event risk scheduled for next week that stands to strongarm USD price action.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MAY 20, 2019 TO OCTOBER 25, 2019)

US Dollar Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The US Dollar Index is currently wedged between technical support provided by its 200-DMA and technical resistance posed by its 50-DMA which will look to keep the greenback roughly contained. A breakout above or below these levels of confluence – likely sparked by a major fundamental catalyst over the coming days – could very well determine the US Dollar’s broader trend.

FOREX ECONOMIC CALENDAR – US DOLLAR

US Dollar Price Chart Forex Economic Calendar

The DailyFX Economic Calendar details the several economic events and data releases that stand to impact the broader market and USD price action. Most notable for the US Dollar next week includes data releases on the trade balance, consumer confidence, Q3 GDP, core PCE, nonfarm payrolls as well as the ISM PMI reports and FOMC rate decision.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILIY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Price Chart Implied Volatility Trading Ranges for Next Week

As has been the case, GBP/USD is expected to be the most volatile US Dollar currency pair next week with an implied volatility of 9.32%, though this is down sizably from last Friday’s reading of 19.78%. USD/JPY implied volatility of 5.40% seems peculiarly low given the currency pair’s sensitivity to changes in interest rate expectations and market sentiment, which could both fluctuate quite materially next week in response to high-impact event risk previously mentioned. Forex traders will likely keep close tabs on EUR/USD, AUD/USD and also USD/CAD considering the high-impact event risk coming out of Europe, Australia and Canada.

US DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Price Chart Risk Reversals

A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection). For additional insight on market positioning and bullish or bearish biases, traders can turn to the IG Client Sentiment data, which is updated in real-time and covers several currency pairs, commodities, and equity indices.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Recession Risk Eyes Sentiment
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Recession Risk Eyes Sentiment
2019-10-24 22:14:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
2019-10-23 22:14:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
2019-10-22 22:42:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.