US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Recession Risk Eyes Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
ECB Announces Monetary Policy Decision, EUR/USD Unmoved
2019-10-24 11:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Drops amid Snap Election Rumors - Latest Brexit News
2019-10-24 15:16:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-10-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slides on Weak Durable Goods but Bounces on PMI Data
2019-10-24 15:12:00
USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Forecast: Possible Price Fall on The Horizon- This is Why
2019-10-24 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Threatens Breakout- GLD Outlook
2019-10-24 16:30:00
US-China Trade War Latest: VP Pence Speaks with Hawkish Tone
2019-10-24 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up As Markets Eye Fed, Oil Prices Pare Gains
2019-10-24 05:42:00
Oil Price Breaks Out as US Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Contract
2019-10-24 01:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @carlquintanilla: JPMORGAN: today’s durable-goods report (and negative revision) “was a disappointment for September, lowering our track…
  • The next week brings a significant number of $USD-drivers with the highlights of next week’s FOMC rate decision followed by the release of October NFPs on Friday. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/HvLE7uoYJp https://t.co/PHZ7KKjEAW
  • Heads up traders! At an unspecified time Friday, S&P Ratings Agency is expected to offer UK and Italian sovereign debt ratings while Moody's covers France. See what else is in store for FX at the DailyFX economic calendar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#today?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Update on my $EURUSD AP, the pair aimed lower as expected following the #ECB rate decision (cheers Draghi to your 8-year term). Prices are nearing rising support from earlier this month (blue line). A close under may open the door to a downtrend #Euro #TechnicalAnalysis https://t.co/hggNh3ygVc
  • Haven't seen much on this elsewhere, but I just stumbled upon an article from the @WSJ that highlights a slowing home-improvement market in the US Bad news for $HD and coupled with $AMZN earnings, the outlook for consumer spending is deteriorating fast https://t.co/2nYNxO24py
  • $USDCAD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.3003 S2: 1.3043 S1: 1.3058 R1: 1.3098 R2: 1.3123 R3: 1.3163 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • If you are into technical analysis, you have no doubt heard of Bollinger Bands. John Bollinger wrote an article on his popular indicator for DailyFX and is giving a seminar on its use in Chicago (Oct 28) and New York (Oct 30). Check it out here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/10/24/john-bollinger-on-bollinger-bands.html
  • #Dow Jones: Top-side levels to watch are 27120, 27306, and 27398.🙌 @PaulRobinsonFX https://t.co/Y0jcUaITj1
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.69 S2: 108.12 S1: 108.39 R1: 108.82 R2: 108.97 R3: 109.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Another risk-leaning benchmark that is putting in an instantly questionable break out: $ACWI https://t.co/FlM59rZoTP
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Recession Risk Eyes Sentiment

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Recession Risk Eyes Sentiment

2019-10-24 22:14:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PRICE ACTION EYES CONSUMER SENTIMENT REPORT & RECESSION RISK

  • The US Dollar is showing technical signs that its recent selloff could soon be over, though fundamental themes still stand to strongarm the greenback’s direction
  • USD price action eyes consumer sentiment data ahead of next week’s FOMC rate decision
  • Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download

The US Dollar extended its rebound attempt during Thursday’s trading session as counterpart weakness helped bolster the greenback. Seeing that EUR/USD and GBP/USD comprise 57.6% and 11.9% of the DXY US Dollar Index respectively, USD price action relative to the Euro and Sterling largely determines the US Dollar’s broader direction. That said, selling pressure in EUR/USD and GBP/USD amid peak Brexit uncertainty helped boost the US Dollar on balance. The US Dollar also caught bid against the Australian Dollar and Chinese Yuan following harsh remarks regarding the US-China trade war from Vice President Mike Pence.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 28, 2017 TO OCTOBER 24, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As noted in Wednesday’s publication of this US Dollar Price Volatility Report, which also detailed how the Fed’s balance sheet growth could serve as a major headwind for USD price action, the DXY Index is searching for confirmation or invalidation of the recent breakout from its bearish rising wedge chart pattern. Though Thursday’s marginal bounce in the US Dollar leaves the greenback’s technical backdrop largely unchanged, the US Dollar Index now appears stuck between its 50-week and 20-week simple moving averages.

For additional technical insight on USD price action, check out this article from DailyFX Strategist James Stanley who discusses US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY.

US CONSUMER SENTIMENT & NY FED RECESSION PROBABILITY INDEX

Consumer Sentiment Fed Recession Risk Probability Chart

Shifting back to a fundamental perspective brings to focus a true-up of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Report for October set to cross the wires Friday at 14:00 GMT. The chart above details monthly UMich Consumer Sentiment data with an overlay of the New York Fed’s Recession Probability Index (reflecting the likelihood that the US economy slips into a recession within the next 12-months). We have mentioned this several times before: the US economy is driven overwhelmingly by the American consumer. That said, sustained weakness in consumer sentiment – a leading macro indicator – could cause a systemic shift in the slowing global GDP growth narrative toward a more pessimistic outlook that reads something like ‘a recession is right around the corner.’

Nevertheless, consumer sentiment has ticked higher while the NY Fed’s recession probability index has drifted slightly lower with recent US-China trade talks dashing concerns over a looming recession. Yet a sharp deterioration in consumer sentiment stands to propel Fed rate cut bets even further, which will likely weigh negatively on the US Dollar. Although, the US Dollar tends to benefit when recession risk rises given the greenback’s posturing as a safe-haven currency. Aside from consumer sentiment, USD forex traders could watch the 2s10s (yield curve spread between the 10-year and 2-year US Treasury yields) for another potential indicator of recession risk.

FOMC INTEREST RATE CUT PROBABILITIES (DECEMBER 2019)

FOMC Interest Rate Cut Probabilities December 2019

With a third consecutive FOMC rate cut teed up as a near certainty next week judging by overnight swaps pricing, it may serve best to look at the market’s interest rate expectations for the rest of the year. According to the latest data pulled from Fed funds futures, rate traders are pricing in a 60.8% probability that Chair Powell and the FOMC will slash the central bank’s policy interest rate to a target range of 1.50-1.75% and a 33.1% probability that the Fed’s target range will be set at 1.25-1.50% by its final meeting of the year.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges Chart EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY AUDUSD USDCNH

US Dollar overnight implied volatility measures have faded a bit headed into Friday’s trading session. One potential explanation for this could be due the staggering amount of risk on deck for next week according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, which lists several high-impact events and data releases that have serious potential to move markets and steer price action.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
2019-10-23 22:14:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
2019-10-22 22:42:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-10-19 00:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.