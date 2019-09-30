US Dollar Price Volatility Report: WTO, Fed & ISM Manufacturing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Fall Hard, EURUSD Touches New Low
2019-09-30 18:02:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-09-30 13:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Foreacst: XAUUSD Grasps for Support Near 2-Month Low
2019-09-30 21:30:00
Gold and Silver Prices Fall Hard, EURUSD Touches New Low
2019-09-30 18:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Jobless Rate (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oal18sz https://t.co/IRagqwFpc8
  • RT @MarketWatch: EU trade chief nominee urges U.S. not to start new tit-for-tat tariff war https://t.co/XUhwBMtGSD
  • Heads up: Japan’s Jobless Rate (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 2.3%  Previous: 2.2%
  • #EURUSD pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.0784, S2: 1.0847, S1: 1.0873, R1: 1.0936, R2: 1.0974, R3: 1.1037 - https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • $USD implied volatility and trading ranges with latest commentary on US Dollar price action - via @DailyFX Link to full article: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/09/30/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-wto-fed-ism-manufacturing.html https://t.co/6bGITiOEZZ
  • Australia’s AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index (SEP) Actual: 54.7 Est: N/A Previous: 53.1
  • RT @laurenthomas: Here's why the Forever 21 bankruptcy could be really bad news for U.S. mall owners - $SPG $MAC $TCO $BPY https://t.co/F5K…
  • An abysmal first trading week from Peloton following its initial public offering (IPO) has helped to highlight the string of poor performances from newly listed stocks. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/vUkDFp2HxU $PTON https://t.co/X0twDPCNyX
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Manufacturing Index (SEP) due at 22:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 53.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: WTO, Fed & ISM Manufacturing

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: WTO, Fed & ISM Manufacturing

2019-09-30 20:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR CURRENCY VOLATILITY EYES WTO RULING, FED SPEAKERS & ISM MANUFACTURING PMI

  • US Dollar strength carries over from last week and pushes the DXY Index to fresh highs
  • USD price action will likely take cues from the WTO decision, Fed commentary and ISM manufacturing report that loom
  • Check out our free educational guide that covers strategies on Trading Forex News

The US Dollar notched a new 2019 record high as the DXY Index jumped to an intraday top of 99.46 before receding slightly. US Dollar strength has been an ongoing trend this year and resulted in several year-to-date highs recorded by the DXY Index so far, which is a trend that may very well continue into the fourth quarter beginning this week.

Though the DXY Index has eclipsed its prior year-to-date high of 99.37 printed on September 03, the popular benchmark of major USD currency pairs remains below rising trendline resistance and keeps the door open for further upside potential.The upward sloping RSI and bullish divergence on the MACD indicator also suggest upside momentum is gaining traction, which we have previously noted in our US Dollar price volatility report published daily. Looking ahead, however, there are several fundamental factors that threaten USD price action.

DXY US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (APRIL 16, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Greenback gains have been broad as the world’s reserve currency catches bid primarily in response to slowing global GDP growth and heightened trade war uncertainty. While the US-China trade war has been the center of attention across major media outlets, there has been an ongoing risk that protectionist trade policies and tit-for-tat tariff battles will spill over into the Eurozone – even despite Trump’s auto tariff delay.

A more immediate threat highlights the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling due this week and whether it will authorize the US to slap tariffs on roughly $7.5 billion of European goods annually as a result of the decade long debate over illegal subsidies provided to Airbus. If the WTO rules in favor of the US and President Trump decides to move forward with levying tariffs on the EU, which is likely to be met with the Eurozone lobbing over retaliatory tariffs, spot EURUSD could continue its drift toward 2017 lows.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

Aside from forex traders anxiously awaiting the WTO Boeing/Airbus case ruling, there are several FOMC members scheduled to speak throughout the week. The DailyFX Economic Calendar notes that the Fed’s Charles Evans, Richard Clarida and Michelle Bowman will be in the spotlight Tuesday at 7:15 GMT, 12:50 GMT and 13:30 GMT respectively. Fed commentary stands to stir US Dollar currency volatility and sway USD price action if their remarks conflict with the market’s currently priced expectations for future monetary policy decisions.

Looking to hard economic data, the ISM Manufacturing PMI report is due for release at 14:00 GMT, which could underpin front-loaded FOMC rate cut bets if the headline figure remains in contraction territory and weigh negatively on the US Dollar in turn. Outside of USD specific factors like the looming WTO decision, ISM manufacturing PMI report and Fed-speak, the US Dollar could experience heightened volatility around the October RBA rate decision, Canada GDP report and Eurozone inflation, which brings AUDUSD, USDCAD and EURUSD into focus.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-09-27 18:40:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Core PCE Data to Drive USD
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Core PCE Data to Drive USD
2019-09-26 22:30:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2019-09-25 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.