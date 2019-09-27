US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Recovery Imperiled as Latest Brexit News Disappoints
2019-09-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-27 12:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-09-27 15:30:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Weighed Down Despite Crude Oil Prices Returning to Symmetrical Triangle
2019-09-27 16:00:00
Strait of Hormuz: The World's Most Important Oil Chokepoint
2019-09-27 14:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 💵 $USD implied volatility, trading ranges and risk reversals ahead of next week. Includes $DXY technicals and US Dollar fundamental outlook as it relates to #TradeWar developments and #Fed rate cut expectations. Link via @DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2019/09/27/us-dollar-price-volatility-report-trading-ranges-for-next-week.html
  • US 30-Year Treasury Yields fell below 2.15% today amid rising trade tension and personal consumption prints that came in below expectations for the month of August
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 55.74 (-1.19%), ICE Brent Crude 61.45 (-2.06%), NYM NYH Gasoline 164.11 (-1.21%). [delayed]
  • China's Wang Yi says will not be cowered by threats - Reuters
  • China's Wang says trade wars may lead world into a recession -BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.14% Gold: -0.40% Silver: -1.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cbVqITT5r7
  • NYMEX Crude Oil futures settle 0.9% lower at $55.91/Barrel #OOTT $CL_F
  • These reports that the White House is considering limiting investment flows into China is terrible timing. Familiar cycle: escalate trade war pressure, $USDCNH responds as expected, claim FX manipulation, escalate trade war pressure... https://t.co/WghxDCrHBU
  • The recent break and close below the 1.2382 support level has cast a bearish shadow on $GBPUSD. Get your technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/KPUuWGwSmg #Brexit https://t.co/8bilduX3qM
  • The $EURCHF has dropped 7 consecutive trading days - the longest stretch since August 2014. Is this a contrarian signal with the 50% Fib of a 5-year range in sight or build up to breakdown? https://t.co/j6xOe06tpR
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week

US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week

2019-09-27 18:40:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR CURRENCY VOLATILITY EYES TRADE WAR DEVELOPMENTS & RECESSION RISK

  • The US Dollar edges slightly lower after skyrocketing higher earlier in the week
  • USD price action next week will likely focus on how future Fed monetary policy decisions will be impacted by trade war developments and recession risk
  • Download our free Forex for Beginners Trading Guide

The US Dollar is starting to recede from its recent ramp this week, but the greenback remains broadly higher judging by the 0.64% rise in the DXY Index over the last 5 days. Friday’s slight pullback could be explained by this morning’s mixed bag data dump on US inflation and durable goods orders, which sent Treasury yields on a drift lower.

USD weakness was exacerbated slightly after downbeat headlines crossed the wires that US President Trump is weighing restrictions on capital flows to China in the latest trade war escalation. Although, given the greenback’s posturing as a safe haven currency, US Dollar downside has been stymied amid broad risk aversion in response to the aforementioned developments.

DXY US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MARCH 27, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 27, 2019)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The confirmed breakout above technical resistance around the 98.50 price level underscored by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the US Dollar’s bullish leg since late July could be looked to as support going forward if the DXY Index drifts lower next week. The upward sloping 20-day simple moving average could also help keep the US Dollar afloat going forward, which we have been highlighting regularly in our daily US Dollar price volatility report. Nearside resistance remains at the September 3 intraday swing high.

US DOLLAR – FOREX ECONOMIC CALENDAR

USD Price Forex Economic Calendar Event Risk

From a fundamental perspective, however, several catalysts for volatility rest ahead that possess serious potential to sway USD price action outlined on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The major US economic indicators slated for release next week likely to be placed under the microscope by forex traders include ISM manufacturing and services PMIs on Tuesday and Thursday respectively in addition to nonfarm payrolls employment data on Friday.

Ultimately, better than expected datapoints could cause markets to unwind front-loaded FOMC rate cut expectations, which would likely steer the US Dollar higher, whereas disappointing reports could accelerate expectations for even looser Fed monetary policy and weigh negatively on the US Dollar.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Price Chart of Implied Volatility Trading Ranges

That said, 1-week implied volatility appears interestingly low when compared to historical averages and distributions (percentile rank) across major USD forex pairs. If risk aversion and market uncertainty heats up throughout next week, it could lead to a rise in implied volatility measures and may serve as a headwind to sentiment-geared currencies. Two markets in particular I’ll be watching closely will be the 2s10s Treasury yield curve spread – a popular recession indicator – as well as spot USDCNH seeing that the Chinese Yuan can serve as a US-China trade war gauge.

US DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS (1-WEEK)

US Dollar Risk Reversal Table

Broadly speaking, forex option traders are positioned with a bullish bias on the US Dollar headed into next week indicated by the latest USD risk reversal readings A risk reversal reading above zero indicates that the demand for call option volatility (upside protection) exceeds that of put option volatility (downside protection). For additional insight on market positioning and bullish or bearish biases, traders can turn to the IG Client Sentiment data, which is updated in real-time and covers several currency pairs, commodities, and equity indices.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Core PCE Data to Drive USD
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Core PCE Data to Drive USD
2019-09-26 22:30:00
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
US Dollar Rally Pushes Towards Fresh 2019 Highs - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-09-26 19:52:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2019-09-25 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Treasury Yield Curve in Focus
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Treasury Yield Curve in Focus
2019-09-24 22:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.