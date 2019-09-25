We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN
2019-09-25 21:30:00
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall
2019-09-25 23:00:00
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Post-FOMC Gold Price Rally Unravels Amid Less-Dovish Fed Rhetoric
2019-09-26 00:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: ETF Holdings Slip as XAGUSD Price Fades
2019-09-25 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Targets: Crude Collapses after Failed Breakout– WTI Levels
2019-09-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-25 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold remains stuck under major long-term resistance with its makings from the 2011/12 topping process. Get your technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/XONLEz8IhL https://t.co/aaz2y7qXCm
  • ⚡️Poll Alert⚠️ After this week's dismal consumer confidence report 📉 but higher-than-expected 🏘️housing sales data , how do you think markets will react to US GDP?
  • Update on this week's #Gold technical forecast: #XAUUSD is making another attempt to break through the rising trend line from May. In such an event, I think a daily close under support (1485 - 1480) would really signify a potential reversal of the dominant uptrend https://t.co/1sSo0Rvc9D
  • This may be entirely accurate, but also... the Fed did not anticipate housing market troubles in 2006-7 would grow into a larger credit crisis. A bit of perspective and a big dose of appreciation for what market action is saying. That is all. https://t.co/wm8H4cHVMl
  • Fed's Kaplan: Repo strains shows system needs more liquidity. Repo strain important, does not signal broader stress #Fed -BBG
  • The #Nasdaq 100 clawed its way back above technical resistance on Wednesday after impeachment fears pressured it to the lowest level Since September 3. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/cNXb4svw3C https://t.co/X7UIK6BCIO
  • Fed's Kaplan adds that the US has solid growth prospects even if the US and China don't reach a trade deal - BBG #USD #tradewar
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) US Dollar Soars on Trump Trade Comment, House Sales. Yen May Fall #USD #TradeTalks #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/09/25/US-Dollar-Soars-on-Trump-Trade-Comment-House-Sales.-Yen-May-Fall.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/0fTdqKUlEr
  • RT @Amena__Bakr: Saudi Arabia has restored its production to 9.8 million - source #OOTT #Aramco
  • Fed's Kaplan says he sees little chance of a recession hitting the US in the next 12 months - BBG #USD
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD & USD/MXN

2019-09-25 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR CURRENCY VOLATILITY: EURUSD, AUDUSD & USDMXN IN FOCUS

  • USD price action ripped higher toward fresh year-to-date highs on Wednesday
  • The US Dollar could get a jolt in response to Advance Goods Trade Balance data if a bulging deficit instigates President Trump to reaccelerate the US-China Trade War
  • Take a look at How to Trade the Most Volatile Currency Pairs

The US Dollar flexed its muscles once again as the greenback gained 0.71% on balance measured via the DXY Index. USD strength was felt across the board throughout Wednesday’s trading session despite little evidence of a single catalyst sparking the move. One possible explanation, however, which I pointed to in yesterday’s US Dollar price volatility report, could be the healthy rise in the 2s10s Treasury yield curve spread that materialized.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (MARCH 27, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 25, 2019)

DXY US Dollar Index Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Once more the DXY Index’s 20-day simple moving average average provided technical support for the US Dollar and helped springboard the world reserve currency back toward year-to-date highs around the 99.00 handle. Today’s impressive surge in the US Dollar sent the DXY Index toward the upper bound of its 20-day 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band, but the greenback still trades comfortably within its rising wedge pattern that appears to have formed since late April.

The US Dollar’s impressive rally enabled the currency to eclipse confluent resistance posed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level noted on the chart above, which could serve as an area of technical support going forward. Though, the RSI perking up above 50 and MACD turning positive both suggest potential for US Dollar upward momentum to continue.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Price Implied Volatility Table

Generally speaking, US Dollar implied volatility measures ticked higher following today’s sharp move by the greenback but remain roughly in line with recent readings. As has been the case recently, GBPUSD is anticipated to be the most active major currency pair during Thursday’s trading session, though volatility experienced by the cable has been driven less so by USD price action and more so by ongoing Brexit drama.

The DailyFX Economic Calendar can be used to identify high-impact event risk on deck with potential to serve as a source of volatility for the US Dollar and other major markets. That said, the release of August US Advanced Goods Trade Balance data could draw the attention of traders – particularly if it compels President Trump to escalate the US-China trade war or threaten the Fed. In turn, AUDUSD and USDCNH should be on the radar considering the Aussie and Chinese Yuan can serve as trade war gauges. Moreover, ECB President Mario Draghi will be giving a speech in Frankfurt, which could send EURUSD oscillating, while USDMXN is also in focus with the Mexican Peso primed for another Banxico rate cut.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Treasury Yield Curve in Focus
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Treasury Yield Curve in Focus
2019-09-24 22:13:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes Consumer Confidence
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes Consumer Confidence
2019-09-23 21:36:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: AUD/USD Eyed Post-Fed Rate Cut
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: AUD/USD Eyed Post-Fed Rate Cut
2019-09-18 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Powell & SEP to Drive USD
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Powell & SEP to Drive USD
2019-09-17 22:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.