US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Treasury Yield Curve in Focus

Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Trade Balance 12 Mth YTD (AUG) due at 22:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -5400m Previous: -5463m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-24

Heads Up:🇳🇿 NZD Trade Balance (AUG) due at 22:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -1350m Previous: -685m https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-24

$NKE will report earnings after the close and is expected to see $0.71 earnings per share on $10.45 billion in revenue. How is this impacting #Dow? Find out from @PeterHanksFX: https://t.co/r85XIrAU0l https://t.co/Wo61fODPqd

#INR still weakened today despite Trump saying that he expects a trade deal with #India soon, likely due to markets being overwhelmed by risk aversion. Traders may have been underwhelmed that he also added that he expects a larger deal with the country down the road https://t.co/XW8k9GYJej

$SPX avoids a break & $EURUSD remains under pressure. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/kFl6sBuP6Z

$USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9818 S2: 0.9865 S1: 0.9887 R1: 0.9934 R2: 0.9959 R3: 1.0006 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

US House of Reps Leader Nancy Pelosi says a formal impeachment inquiry to be opened on President Trump. Markets (Dollar and SPX afterhours) little moved on the announcement. May just be discounted or may not be market moving until/unless it shows a genuine economic impact

Bitcoin slipped over 10% Tuesday afternoon, falling from $9,700 to $8,700 after key technical support was breached. Where is $btc heading? Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/vEPcSdvHXe https://t.co/cnk7hyBSAw

$GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2259 S2: 1.2382 S1: 1.2427 R1: 1.2549 R2: 1.2627 R3: 1.275 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr