Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend August Low

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend August Low

Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend August Low

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil fails to defend the August low ($85.73) as it carves a fresh series of lower highs and lows, and crude may attempt to test the January low ($74.27) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($93.87).

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend August Low

The price of oil trades to a fresh monthly low ($81.20) after snapping the opening range for September, and it seems as though the recent decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to no longer boost production will do little to shore up crude prices amid the weakening outlook for energy demand.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Data prints coming out of the US point to slowing consumption as crude inventories unexpectedly increase for the first time in four weeks, with stockpiles jumping 8.844M in the week ending September 2 versus forecasts for a 0.25M decline.

The development may provide OPEC with greater scope to scale back production as the group emphasizes the “need to support the market’s stability and its efficient functioning,” and the organization may continue to adjust its output schedule at the next Ministerial Meeting on October 5 as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) warns that “for 2022, world oil demand is foreseen to rise by 3.1 mb/d, a downward revision of 0.3 mb/d from last month’s estimate.”

Until then, the price of oil may face headwinds as OPEC appears to be changing gears, but signs of limited supply may curb the downside risk for crude as US production remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show weekly field production printing at 12,100K for the second week, and it remains to be seen if the development will sway OPEC as the group seems to be adapting to the weakening outlook for energy demand.

With that said, failure to defend the defend the August low ($85.73) may lead to a further decline in the price of oil as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week, and crude may attempt to test the January low ($74.27) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($93.87).

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil snaps opening range for September as it slips to a fresh monthly low ($81.20), with the recent series of lower highs and lows bringing the Fibonacci overlap around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $79.80 (61.8% expansion) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $76.50 (50% retracement) to $76.90 (50% retracement), with a break below theJanuary low ($74.27) opening up the $73.20 (38.2% expansion) to $74.40 (50% expansion) region.
  • However, failure to test the overlap around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $79.80 (61.8% expansion) may push the price of oil back towards the $84.20 (78.6% expansion) to $84.60 (78.6% expansion) region, with a move above $88.10 (23.6% expansion) bringing the monthly high ($90.39) back on the radar.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-09-08 12:30:00
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: China Lockdowns, Global Rate Hikes Weigh on Oil
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: China Lockdowns, Global Rate Hikes Weigh on Oil
2022-09-08 11:11:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-07 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude