USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of NFP Report

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Still Vulnerable, but Natural Gas Pullback Could Offer Near-Term Respite
2022-08-31 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Up is Bad News - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-31 19:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2022-08-31 14:00:00
More View more
USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of NFP Report

USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of NFP Report

Research, Research Team

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh monthly high (139.08) to largely mirror the recent weakness in US Treasury yields, but data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show a further improvement in the labor market.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of NFP Report

The recent rally in USD/JPY appears to be stalling ahead of the yearly high (139.39) as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflecting a similar dynamic as it appears to be reversing course ahead of overbought territory.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Nevertheless, the NFP report may generate a bullish reaction in USD/JPY as the update is anticipated to show the US economy adding 300K in August, and a positive development may push the Federal Reserve to retain its current approach in combating inflation as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that “restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time.

As a result, a positive development may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as it fuels speculation for another 75bp Fed rate hike, and the exchange rate may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (135.91) as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains reluctant to move away from its easing cycle.

In turn, USD/JPY may stage further attempts to test the yearly high (139.39) as it holds above the moving average, while the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-short the pair for most of 2022.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 24.40% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 3.10 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.97% lower than yesterday and 4.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.53% higher than yesterday and 6.95% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh monthly high (139.08), while the rise in net-short interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 30.42% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, USD/JPY may consolidate ahead of the NFP report as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the yearly high (139.39) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA (135.91).

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/JPY trades a fresh monthly high (139.08) after pushing back above the 50-Day SMA (135.91), and the exchange rate may attempt to test the yearly high (139.39) as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the moving average.
  • The next of interest comes in around the September 1998 high (139.91), with a break/close above the 140.30 (78.6% expansion) region bringing the 141.70 (161.8% expansion) area on the radar.
  • However, lack of momentum to extend the series of higher highs and lows from earlier this week may lead to a near-term pullback in USD/JPY, with a move below the 137.40 (61.8% expansion) to 137.80 (361.8% expansion) region raising the scope for a move towards the 135.30 (50% expansion) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Rate Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Canada GDP Report
USD/CAD Rate Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Canada GDP Report
2022-08-31 00:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2022-08-30 21:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus
EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus
2022-08-30 00:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
Advertisement