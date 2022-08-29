 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus
2022-08-30 00:30:00
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Crude Oil, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-29 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Trade Setups: Crude Oil, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Levels
2022-08-29 19:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Trim Earlier Losses
2022-08-29 20:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
2022-08-29 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus

EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD continues to hold above the December 2002 low (0.9859) as it trades within last week’s range, and fresh data prints coming out of the Euro Area may generate a rebound in the exchange rate as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show higher inflation.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Rate Outlook: Euro Area CPI Report in Focus

EUR/USD appears to be bouncing back ahead of the monthly low (0.9900) as it attempts to retrace the decline following the speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and the European Central Bank (ECB) may come under pressure to carry out a similar approach as Chief Economist Philip Lane reveals that the “upcoming September monetary policy meeting will be the start of a new phase.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Euro Area

As a result, the update to the Euro Area CPI may spark speculation for larger ECB rate hikes as the core rate of inflation is expected to increase to 4.1% in August from 4.0% per annum the month prior, and evidence of rising price pressures may lead to a near-term rebound in EUR/USD as Governing Council member Lane insists that “this new phase will consist of a meeting-by-meeting (MBM) approach to setting interest rates.

In a recent speech, Lane argues that “a steady pace (that is neither too slow nor too fast) in closing the gap to the terminal rate is important for several reasons,” and it remains to be seen if the ECB will change its tone at the next meeting on September 8 as “the scale and timeline of rate adjustment will be determined by the evolution of the terminal rate and the appropriate speed in closing the gap between the current rate and the terminal rate.

Until then, an uptick in the Euro Area CPI may keep EUR/USD above the monthly low (0.9900) as it encourages the ECB to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace, and a rebound in the exchange rate may help to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 63.01% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.70 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.10% lower than yesterday and 15.68% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.96% higher than yesterday and 50.22% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has alleviated the crowding behavior as 72.35% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the jump in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades within last week’s range.

With that said, EUR/USD may stage a rebound over the coming days amid the failed attempt to test the December 2002 low (0.9859), but the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0204) to largely mirror the price action seen in June.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the failed attempt to test the December 2002 low (0.9859), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raising the scope for a near-term rebound in the exchange rate as it holds above oversold territory.
  • Need a close above the 1.0070 (161.8% expansion) region to bring the 1.0220 (161.8% expansion) area back on the radar, but the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0204) to largely mirror the price action from June.
  • At the same time, lack of momentum to close above the 1.0070 (161.8% expansion) region may push EUR/USD back towards the Fibonacci overlap around 0.9910 (78.6% retracement) to 0.9950 (50% expansion), with a break below the December 2002 low (0.9859) opening up the October 2002 low (0.9685).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
USD/CAD Rally Unravels Ahead of US PCE Report amid Failure to Test Yearly
USD/CAD Rally Unravels Ahead of US PCE Report amid Failure to Test Yearly
2022-08-26 00:30:00
EUR/USD Holds Above December 2002 Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Holds Above December 2002 Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-25 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of August Opening Range
Crude Oil Price to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of August Opening Range
2022-08-25 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish