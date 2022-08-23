 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Eyes December 2002 Low After Failing to Defend July Low
2022-08-23 21:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: The Downtrend May Be Over – What’s Next?
2022-08-23 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook: EIA Storage Data and OPEC ‘Supply Cuts’ Lift Oil
2022-08-23 11:40:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind Support as Markets Weigh Disappointing Data
2022-08-23 20:00:00
Global Equity Wrap: Dow Jones, Dax 40, FTSE 100 Outlook
2022-08-23 15:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Pivots Back for Resistance Test
2022-08-23 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Down for 6 Days. Will Support Hold Before Jackson Hole?
2022-08-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Looks Overstretched, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest
2022-08-23 10:30:00
GBP Breaking News: Mixed UK PMI Data, Pound Bid but Not Out of the Woods
2022-08-23 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2022-08-23 17:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Eyes December 2002 Low After Failing to Defend July Low

EUR/USD Eyes December 2002 Low After Failing to Defend July Low

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD is on track to test the December 2002 low (0.9859) as it fails to defend the July low (0.9952), but the exchange rate may attempt to halt a three-day selloff as long as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above oversold territory.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Eyes December 2002 Low After Failing to Defend July Low

EUR/USD trades to a fresh yearly low (0.9926) after testing the former-support zone around May low (1.0349), and recent price action raises the scope for a further decline in the exchange rate as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

As a result, EUR/USD may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0256) as the Federal Reserve prepares US households and businesses for a restrictive policy, and it remains to be seen if the account of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) July meeting will influence the exchange rate as the Governing Council appears to be on a slower path in normalizing monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Euro Area

It seems as though the ECB will implement smaller rate hikes than its US counterparts after frontloading “the exit from negative interest rates,” and Christine Lagarde and Co. may follow a gradual path in combating inflation as the central bank acknowledges that “economic activity is slowing.

In turn, the account of the ECB meeting may do little to prop up EUR/USD as the Governing Council shows little interest in implementing larger rate hikes, while the recent flip in retail sentiment appears to have been short-lived as traders have been net-long the pair for most of 2022.

Image of IC Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 71.46% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.50 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 5.78% lower than yesterday and 19.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.19% higher than yesterday and 17.08% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 63.46% of traders were net-long EUR/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate fails to defend the July low (0.9952).

With that said, EUR/USD may continue to depreciate over the coming days it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, but failure to test the December 2002 low (0.9859) may generate a rebound in the exchange rate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above oversold territory.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD is on track to test the December 2002 low (0.9859) after testing the former-support zone around May low (1.0349), with a further decline in the exchange rate raising the scope for a run at the October 2002 low (0.9685).
  • At the same time, a move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in EUR/USD like the price action seen during the previous month, with a break below the October 2002 low (0.9685) opening up the 0.9530 (61.8% expansion) region.
  • However, lack of momentum to break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.9910 (78.6% retracement) to 0.9950 (50% expansion) may curb the recent series of lower highs and lows in EUR/USD as the RSI holds above oversold territory.
  • Failure to test the December 2002 low (0.9859) may push EUR/USD back towards the 1.0070 (161.8% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.0220 (161.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
USD/JPY Rate Eyes Yearly High After Clearing August Opening Range
2022-08-23 00:30:00
Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
2022-08-19 03:30:00
USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range
USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range
2022-08-19 00:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
2022-08-18 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed