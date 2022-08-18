USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
EUR/USD Slides Further on Energy Woes and US Dollar Flex
2022-08-18 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq Range-Bound as the US Dollar Jumps
2022-08-18 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slumps to Key Support
2022-08-18 10:44:00
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Rejected at Resistance
2022-08-17 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weigh – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-08-18 19:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Potential USD/JPY Range, Nikkei Halts Impressive Run
2022-08-18 11:40:00
More View more
USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range

USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (1.2985) after testing the 200-Day SMA (1.2753), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions over the coming days if it fails to clear the opening range for August.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rally Vulnerable amid Failure to Clear August Opening Range

USD/CAD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2967) as it retraces the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, and the exchange rate may extends the advance from earlier this week as it appears to be tracking the positive slope in the moving average.

As a result, the decline from the yearly high (1.3224) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) narrows to 7.6% in July from 8.1% per annum the month prior, and evidence of slowing inflation may encourage the Bank of Canada (BoC) to gradually adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as “the July outlook has inflation starting to come back down later this year, easing to about 3% by the end of next year and returning to the 2% target by the end of 2024.

At the same time, Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may opt for smaller rate hikes over the coming months after deciding to “front-load the path to higher interest rates” in July, and the Canadian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next BoC meeting on September 7 as recent data prints coming out of the economy cast doubts for another 100bp rate hike.

Until then, USD/CAD may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high (1.3224) if it manages to clear the opening range for August, while the recent flip in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as the exchange rate extends the advance from earlier this week.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 46.51% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.15 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 15.78% lower than yesterday and 34.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.25% higher than yesterday and 34.34% higher from last week. The sharp decline in net-long position comes as USD/CAD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2967), while the jump in net-short interest has maintained the crowding behavior as 43.69% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, USD/CAD may stage a larger advance over the coming days it appears to be on track to test the monthly high (1.2985), but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions if it fails to clear the opening range for August.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • USD/CAD appears to have reversed course after testing the 200-Day SMA (1.2753), with a break above the monthly high (1.2985) along with a close above the 1.2980 (618% retracement) region bringing the 1.3030 (50% expansion) to 1.3040 (50% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around the 1.3200 (38.2% expansion) handle, with a break above the yearly high (1.3224) opening up the 1.3290 (61.8% expansion) to 1.3310 (50% retracement) region.
  • However, failure to clear the opening range for August may keep USD/CAD in a defined range, and lack of momentum to test the 1.2980 (618% retracement) region may push the exchange rate back towards the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
USD/JPY Rate Forecast: Test of August High on Tap
2022-08-18 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA
2022-08-17 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish