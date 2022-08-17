 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
2022-08-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Rejected at Resistance
2022-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
2022-08-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract

Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil halts a three-day selloff following a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and crude may stage a larger rebound over the coming days as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

Advertisement

Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract

Data prints coming out of the US appear to be propping up the price of oil as the 7.056M decline in crude inventories instill an improved outlook for consumption, and it remains to be seen if the developments will influence the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as the group plans to increase output by “0.1 mb/d for the month of September 2022.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

Evidence of robust demand may encourage OPEC boost production throughout the remainder of the year even as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) warns that “volatility in futures markets remained fueled by expectations of lower GDP growth,” and the price of oil may face headwinds ahead of the next Ministerial Meeting on September 5 as the update reveals that “for 2022, world oil demand is foreseen to rise by 3.1 mb/d, a downward revision of 0.3 mb/d from last month’s estimate.”

Image of OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

As a result, “total oil demand is projected to average 100.03 mb/d” compared to the 100.29 mb/d forecast from July, while “the 2023 forecast has remained the same as the last MOMR at 2.7 mb/d,” with demand projected to reach 102.72 mb/d.

The forecasts suggest OPEC will continue to boost production as energy consumption is expected to pickup in 2023, but the signs of limited supply may keep the price of oil afloat as US output narrows for the first time in five-weeks.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show weekly field production narrowing to 12,100K in the week ending August 12 from 12,200K the week prior, and current market conditions may lead to a near-term rebound in the price of oil as indications of robust demand are met with signs of supply-side constraints.

With that said, the price of oil may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week, but rebound from the monthly low ($85.73) may turn out to be a near-term correction as crude fails to defend the February low ($86.55).

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil seems to be finding support ahead of the former-resistance zone around the October 2021 high ($85.41) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week, with the close above $88.10 (23.6% expansion) raising the scope for a move towards the $90.60 (100% expansion) to $91.60 (100% expansion) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion), with a break above the monthly high ($98.65) opening up the $100.20 (38.2% expansion) region.
  • However, the rebound from the monthly low ($85.73) may turn out to be a near-term correction as the 50-Day SMA ($101.69) reflects a negative slope, and lack of momentum to hold above $88.10 (23.6% expansion) may spur another run at the October 2021 high ($85.41).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA
2022-08-17 00:30:00
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend August Opening Range
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend August Opening Range
2022-08-16 00:30:00
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Advance on Break Above August Opening Range
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Advance on Break Above August Opening Range
2022-08-15 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude