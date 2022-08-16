AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Potential for Weakness Lingers – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-08-16 18:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-08-16 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2022-08-16 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
More View more
AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6991) as it gives back the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Minutes, and the exchange rate appears to be reversing course ahead of the 200-Day SMA (0.7146) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 200-Day SMA

AUD/USD struggles to retain the advance from the monthly low even as the RBA plans to “take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions,” and the Australian Dollar may face headwinds ahead of the next meeting on September 6 as the central bank insists that “the size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

The comments suggest the RBA will adjust its approach as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. strive to keep “the economy on an even keel,” but the update to Australia’s Employment report may push the central bank to deliver another 50bp rate hike as the economy is anticipated to add 25.0K jobs in July.

As a result, a further improvement in the labor market may prop up AUD/USD as it encourages Governor Lowe and Co. to retain the current path in normalizing monetary policy, but a dismal development may generate a bearish reaction in the Australian Dollar as it fuels speculation for a looming shift in RBA policy.

In turn, AUD/USD may continue to track the negative slope in the 200-Day SMA (0.7146) with the Federal Reserve on track to carry out a restrictive policy, and a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 57.00% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.33 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 10.73% higher than yesterday and 2.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.18% higher than yesterday and 16.78% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the flip in retail sentiment as 47.60% of traders were net-long AUD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to a fresh weekly low (0.6991).

With that said, Australia’s Employment report may curb the recent decline in AUD/USD as the update is anticipated to show a further improvement in the labor market, but the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the 200-Day SMA (0.7146).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD appeared to be on track to test the 200-Day SMA (0.7146) after clearing the opening range for August, but lack of momentum to break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) has pushed the exchange rate back below the 0.7050 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) region as it carves a series of lower highs and lows.
  • AUD/USD may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average like the price action seen in June, with a break/close below 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) bringing the monthly low (0.6869) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest coming in around 0.6820 (23.6% retracement) followed by the 0.6760 (50% retracement) to 0.6770 (100% expansion), with a break of the yearly low (0.6681) opening up the June 2020 low (0.6648).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend August Opening Range
Gold Price Weakness to Persist on Failure to Defend August Opening Range
2022-08-16 00:30:00
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Advance on Break Above August Opening Range
USD/CAD to Stage Larger Advance on Break Above August Opening Range
2022-08-15 21:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
2022-08-12 00:30:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed