Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis – EUR/USD Trapped in Tight Range, EUR/JPY at Key Resistance
2022-08-08 17:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Steadies in Asia as US Dollar Holds Gains. Will WTI make Fresh Lows?
2022-08-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones: Grinding into Key Resistance
2022-08-08 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro - Eyes on Inflation
2022-08-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range
2022-08-09 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Holding at Critical Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-08 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Stocks, Gold, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
2022-08-08 21:30:00
Price Action Setups Around Rates: USD, EUR/JPY, Nasdaq and S&P 500
2022-08-08 19:23:00
More View more
Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range

Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The recent recovery in the price of gold appears to be stalling as it trades in a narrow range, and the precious metal may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1786) if it fails to clear the opening range for August.

Advertisement

Gold Price to Track 50-Day SMA on Failure to Clear August Opening Range

Unlike the price action in June, gold attempts to push above the moving average as it retraces the decline following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may work its way towards the July high ($1814) takes out the monthly high ($1795).

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

However, the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) may curb the recent advance in the price of gold even though the headline reading is expected to narrow in July as the core rate of inflation is anticipated to increase to 6.1% from 5.9% per annum in June.

Image of CME FedWatch Tool

Source: CME

Evidence of sticky inflation may fuel speculation for another 75bp Federal Reserve rate hike as the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 60% probability of seeing the benchmark interest rate climb to 3.00% to 3.25% in September.

In turn, expectations for higher US interest rates may curb gold prices with the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on track to carry out a restrictive policy, and the precious metal may face headwinds throughout the remainder of the year as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. struggle to reduce inflation.

With that said, the update to the US CPI may undermine the recent advance in the price of gold as the report is anticipated to show sticky inflation, and bullion may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1786) as it struggles to hold above the moving average.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold tests the 50-Day SMA ($1786) for the first time since April as it extends the advance from the yearly low ($1681), with a topside break of the monthly opening range raising the scope for a move towards the July high ($1814).
  • A break/close above the $1816 (61.8% expansion) region brings the $1825 (23.6% expansion) to $1829 (38.2% retracement) region on the radar, but the price of gold may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average if it fails to clear the monthly high ($1795).
  • In turn, failure to hold above the moving average may push the price of gold back towards the Fibonacci overlap around $1761 (78.6% expansion) to $1771 (23.6% retracement) bringing $1725 (38.2% retracement), with a break below the monthly low ($1754) bringing the $1725 (38.2% retracement) area back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Hold Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of US CPI
2022-08-08 21:30:00
EUR/USD Stages Another Run at Former Support Zone Ahead of NFP Report
EUR/USD Stages Another Run at Former Support Zone Ahead of NFP Report
2022-08-05 00:30:00
Oil Prices Eyes February Low Following Upward Adjustment in OPEC Output
Oil Prices Eyes February Low Following Upward Adjustment in OPEC Output
2022-08-04 21:30:00
Bearish AUD/USD Price Action Takes Shape During August Opening Range
Bearish AUD/USD Price Action Takes Shape During August Opening Range
2022-08-04 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish