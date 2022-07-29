AUD/USD Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
EUR/USD Slides Further on Mixed German Inflation Data
2022-07-28 12:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-07-27 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: The Bear Market is Finished - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Facing First Topside Hurdle – XAU Levels
2022-07-28 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction on Break Below 50-Day SMA
2022-07-28 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-28 17:10:00
More View more
AUD/USD Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

AUD/USD Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD trades to a fresh monthly high (0.7014) as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may continue to appreciate ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on August 2 as it holds above the 50-Day SMA (0.6968).

Advertisement

AUD/USD Holds Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

Unlike the price action in June, the recent advance in AUD/USD appears to be unfazed by the moving average, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as the unexpected contraction in US GDP puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to winddown its hiking cycle.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

Meanwhile, the RBA is expected to deliver another 50bp rate hike as the central bank insists that “the Australian economy remains resilient,” and it seems as though Governor Philip Lowe and Co. will implement higher interest rates throughout the remainder of the year as the “Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions.”

As a result, the RBA may continue to prepare Australian households and businesses for higher interest rates as the minutes from the July meeting reveal that “estimates of the nominal neutral rate were above the cash rate in the decade prior to the pandemic,” but it seems as though the board is in no rush to implement a restrictive policy as “inflation is forecast to peak later in 2022.”

In turn, a shift in the RBA’s forward guidance for monetary policy may drag on AUD/USD if the central bank delivers a dovish rate hike, while the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist ahead of the rate decision amid the decline in open interest.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 58.83% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.43 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 1.84% higher than yesterday and 3.57% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.32% lower than yesterday and 2.40% lower from last week. The decline in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowing behavior as 55.76% of traders were net-long AUD/USD earlier this week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate pushes to a fresh monthly high (0.7014).

With that said, AUD/USD may stage a larger recovery ahead of the RBA meeting as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows, and the exchange rate may continue to retrace the decline from the June high (0.7283) as it holds above the 50-Day SMA (0.6968).

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD may continue to carve a series of higher highs and lows as the 50-Day SMA (0.6968) fails to curb the recent advance in the exchange rate, with a break/close above the 0.7050 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) region bringing the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.7260 (38.2% expansion), with a break above the June high (0.7283) opening up the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7420 (23.6% retracement) region.
  • However, failure to break/close above the 0.7050 (38.2% retracement) to 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) region may keep AUD/USD within a defined range, with a move below 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 0.6820 (23.6% retracement) area back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction on Break Below 50-Day SMA
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Correction on Break Below 50-Day SMA
2022-07-28 21:30:00
EUR/USD Post-Fed Rebound Susceptible to US GDP, PCE Report
EUR/USD Post-Fed Rebound Susceptible to US GDP, PCE Report
2022-07-28 00:30:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-07-27 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed