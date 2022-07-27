News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook: Euro Recovery Stalls into Fed
2022-07-27 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes
2022-07-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Cable Rises Ahead of FOMC, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2022-07-27 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
More View more
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA

Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil retraces the decline from earlier this week following another contraction in US inventories, and crude appears to be breaking out of a descending channel amid the failed attempts to close below the 200-Day SMA ($94.20).

Advertisement

Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA

The price of oil trades above channel resistance after defending last week’s low ($90.65), and crude may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as it fresh data prints coming out of the US economy instill a positive outlook for consumption.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

The update from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows crude inventories narrowing 4.523M in the week ending July 22 versus forecasts for a 1.037M decline, and the development may keep the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on its current course with the group on track to “adjust upward the monthly overall production for the month of August 2022 by 0.648 mb/d.”

Signs of robust demand may push OPEC to boost production as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “for 2022, world oil demand is foreseen to rise by 3.4 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s estimate,” but it remains to be seen if the group will respond to the rebound in US output as it approaches pre-pandemic levels.

Image of EIA Weekly US Field Production of Crude Oil

A deeper look at the figures from the EIA show weekly field production climbing to 12,100K in the week ending July 22 from 11,900K the week prior, and the recovery in US output may encourage OPEC to retain the current production schedule at the next Ministerial Meeting on August 3 as the group anticipates less demand in 2023.

Until then the price of oil may continue to consolidate as it trades within last week’s range, but the string of failed attempts to close below the 200-Day SMA ($94.20). may generate a larger recovery in crude as it appears to be breaking out of a descending channel.

With that said, the price of oil is on the cusp of pushing above the weekly high ($99.00) as the moving average appears to be acting as support, and crude may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high ($111.45) as it clears channel resistance.

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Image of Crude Oil Price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil appears to be reversing course ahead of the February low ($86.55) amid the failed attempt to close below the 200-Day SMA ($94.20), and recent price action raises the scope for a larger recovery as crude breaks out of a descending channel.
  • Lack of momentum to close below the Fibonacci overlap around $93.50 (61.8% retracement) to $95.30 (23.6% expansion) may push the price of oil back towards $100.20 (38.2% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around $104.20 (50% expansion).
  • Need a close above the $108.00 (161.8% expansion) to $108.10 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the monthly high ($111.45) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around $112.80 (161.8% expansion) to $113.70 (78.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
USD/CAD Climbs Back Above 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2022-07-27 00:30:00
AUD/USD to Mirror June Price Action on Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
AUD/USD to Mirror June Price Action on Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2022-07-26 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy
2022-07-26 00:30:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude