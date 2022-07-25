News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Wavers Ahead of FOMC. Will the Fed Surprise with a 100 bp Rate Hike?
2022-07-25 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy
2022-07-26 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
2022-07-25 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy

Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The recent rebound in the price of gold appears to be stalling as it fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week, and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may drag on the precious metal as the central bank shows a greater willingness to implement a restrictive policy.

Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to Restrictive Fed Policy

The price of gold may continue to consolidate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate decision as the central bank is widely expected to deliver another 75bp rate hike, and the advance from the yearly low ($1681) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA ($1802) continues to reflect a negative slope.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

As a result, the precious metal may face headwinds throughout the remainder of the year as the FOMC plans to push the Fed Funds rate above neutral, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will step up their efforts to curb the ongoing rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the central bank aims to foster a soft-landing for the economy.

In turn, the price of gold may continue to trade to fresh yearly lows as long as the FOMC stays on track to implement a restrictive policy, but a shift in the Fed’s forward guidance for monetary policy may prop up bullion if the committee looks to winddown its hiking cycle over the coming months.

Image of CME FedWatch Tool

Source: CME

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Fed is expected to adjust monetary policy at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, with the gauge reflecting a 50% probability for a 50bp rate hike in September.

With that said, a shift in the Fed’s forward guidance may lead to a larger recovery in the price of gold if the central bank looks to slowdown its hiking cycle, but the precious metal may continue to face headwinds if the committee retains the current course for monetary policy.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold appearedto have reversed course ahead of the March 2021 low ($1677) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed out of oversold territory to offer a textbook buy signal, but the advance from the yearly low ($1681) appears to be stalling as the precious metal fails to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week.
  • In turn, the price of gold may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1802) as it struggles to hold above $1725 (38.2% retracement), with a break/close below the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) region bringing the $1670 (50% expansion) area back on the radar.
  • Another move below 30 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by lower gold prices, with the next area of interest coming in around $1670 (50% expansion) followed by the Fibonacci overlap around $1584 (78.6% expansion) to $1618 (50% retracement).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish