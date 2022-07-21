News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce Cut Short on ECB – Technical Levels
2022-07-21 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast: DJI Rebound Faces Downtrend Resistance
2022-07-21 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-07-21 21:30:00
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD on Track for 6th Consecutive Weekly Decline
2022-07-21 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bigger Setback Possible for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-21 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Gyrates Against USD as BOJ Holds Steady on Ultra-Loose Policy
2022-07-21 03:15:00
More View more
Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory

Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold carve a bullish outside day candle as it bounces back from a fresh yearly low ($1681), and developments surrounding the Relative Strength Index (RSI) point to a larger rebound in bullion as the oscillator climbs out of oversold territory.

Advertisement

Gold Price Recovery Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Territory

The price of gold appears to have reversed ahead of the March 2021 low ($1677) as the RSI pushes above 30 to establish a textbook buy signal, and bullion may stage a larger recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 27 amid the broad based recovery across precious metals.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will retain the current path in adjusting monetary policy as the ongoing rise in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) puts pressure on the central bank to implement larger rate hikes, and a shift in the Fed’s approach may drag on the price of gold as Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. show a greater willingness to carry out a restrictive policy.

Image of CME FedWatch Tool

Source: CME

Nevertheless, the FOMC may stick to its current approach as the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 70% probability for a 75bp rate hike, and more of the same from the committee may foster a larger recovery in the price of gold amid waning expectations for a more aggressive hiking cycle.

Until then, the failed attempt to test the March 2021 low ($1677) may lead to near-term rebound in the price of gold as it carves a bullish outside day candle, with the RSI highlighting a similar dynamic as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory and climbs above 30.

With that said, the price of gold may stage a larger rebound ahead of the Fed rate decision amid waning expectations for a 100bp rate hike, but bullion may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($1808) as the central bank prepares US households and businesses for a restrictive policy.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold appears to be reversing course ahead of the March 2021 low ($1677) as it carves a bullish outside day candle, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushing above 30 to indicate a textbook sell signal after falling into oversold territory for the first time in 2022.
  • Lack of momentum to close below the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) has pushed the price of gold back towards $1725 (38.2% retracement), with a further advance in bullion bringing the Fibonacci overlap around $1761 (78.6% expansion) to $1771 (23.6% retracement) on the radar.
  • A move above the 50-Day SMA ($1808) brings the $1816 (61.8% expansion) region on the radar, but bullion may continue to track the negative slope in the moving average like the price action seen earlier this year.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 20:30:00
USD/JPY Pullback Emerges Ahead of BoJ Interest Rate Decision
USD/JPY Pullback Emerges Ahead of BoJ Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 00:30:00
AUD/USD Poised to Test 50-Day SMA After Clearing Opening Range for July
AUD/USD Poised to Test 50-Day SMA After Clearing Opening Range for July
2022-07-19 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed