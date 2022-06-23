News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-06-23 16:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
2022-06-23 10:30:00
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Global Growth Signals Slowdown
2022-06-23 13:37:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-06-23 16:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Pullback in US Yields Hampers DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-06-23 18:30:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-23 15:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range following the failed attempt to test the May low ($1787), but lack of momentum to test the 50-Day SMA ($1864) may undermine the rebound from the monthly low ($1805) as the moving average reflects a negative slope.

Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA

Gold outperforms its precious metal counterparts as the price of copper tumbles to a fresh yearly low ($3.72), and it remains to be seen if bullion will move to the beat of its own drum as it still retains the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

As a result, the price of gold may continue to track the June range amid the ongoing pullback in US Treasury yields, and the threat of looming recession may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain the current course for monetary policy as Chairman Jerome Powell warns that it will be “very challenging” to foster a soft-landing for the US economy.

Image of Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecast

Source: Atlanta Fed

In fact, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model now shows that the forecast for “real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is 0.0 percent,” and signs of a slowing economy may force Fed officials to tame speculation for a 100bp rate hike amid the growing threat of a recession.

In turn, a further pullback in US yield may keep the price of gold afloat ahead of the next FOMC interest rate decision on July 27 as the weakening outlook for growth limits the central bank’s scope to implement a restrictive policy, and it seems as though the committee will retain the current approach in normalizing monetary policy as Chairman Powell and Co. “strive to avoid adding uncertainty in what is already an extraordinarily challenging and uncertain time.”

With that said, the price of gold may continue to outperform its major counterparts as it holds above the May low ($1787), but lack of momentum to test the 50-Day SMA ($1864) may undermine the rebound from the monthly low ($1805) as the moving average reflects a negative slope.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Image of Gold price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold appeared to be on track to test the 50-Day SMA ($1864) after failing to test the May low ($1787), but the precious metal appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it struggled to break/close above the $1859 (23.6% retracement) region.
  • Lack of momentum to test the moving average may undermine the rebound from the monthly low ($1805) as the indicator reflects a negative slope, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) highlighting a similar dynamic as it snaps the upward trend carried over from the previous month.
  • A close below the $1825 (23.6% expansion) to $1829 (38.2% retracement) region brings the $1816 (61.8% expansion) area on the radar, with a move below the monthly low ($1805) raising the scope for a test of the May low ($1787).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
USD/CAD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
2022-06-22 21:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2022-06-16 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish