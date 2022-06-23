News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
2022-06-23 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-06-22 14:10:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-06-22 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-22 18:33:00
Gold Price Update – Sellers in Short-Term Control of XAU/USD
2022-06-22 11:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2022-06-22 06:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony

EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD is on the cusp on pushing above the 50-Day SMA (1.0607) as it extends the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and a move above the moving average may lead to a further advance in the exchange rate as the testimony from Chairman Jerome Powell does little to curb the advance from the monthly low (1.0359).

Advertisement

EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony

EUR/USD appears to have reversed coursed after defending the yearly low (1.0349), and the advance from earlier this month may lead to a test of the former support zone around the May high (1.0787) as it now appears to be acting as resistance.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if EUR/USD will respond to the 50-Day SMA (1.0607) as the moving average continues to reflect a negative slope, but the limited reaction to the Fed’s semi-annual testimony raises the scope for a further appreciation in the exchange rate even as Chairman Powell insists that “the American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.

The comments suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will deliver another 75bp rate at its next interest rate decision on July 27 as officials forecast a steeper path for US interest rates, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Powell will continue to tame speculation for a 100bp rate hike as the central bank head warns that it will be “very challenging” to foster a soft-landing for the economy.

Until then, EUR/USD may stage a larger recovery following the failed attempt to test the yearly low (1.0349), but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long the pair for most of the year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report show 60.83% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.55 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 12.70% lower than yesterday and 17.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.33% higher than yesterday and 41.01% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as EUR/USD comes up against the 50-Day SMA (1.0607), while the jump in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 68.58% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, EUR/USD may attempt to push above the moving average as it extends the advance following the Fed rate decision, and the exchange rate may ultimately test of the former support zone around the May high (1.0787) as it appears to be acting as resistance.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD approaches the 50-Day SMA (1.0607) after failing to close below the 1.0370 (38.2% expansion) region, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversing ahead of oversold territory as the exchange rate defends the yearly low (1.0349).
  • A move above the moving average may push EUR/USD towards the 1.0640 (78.6% expansion) area, with a break/close above the 1.0710 (100% expansion) region opening up the Fibonacci overlap around 1.0760 (61.8% expansion) to 1.0780 (100% expansion), which lines up with the monthly high (1.0774).
  • It remains to be seen if EUR/USD will react to the moving average as indicator continues to reflect a negative slope, but need a close back below the 1.0500 (100% expansion) handle to bring the 1.0370 (38.2% expansion) region back on the radar.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
USD/CAD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Reverses Ahead of Oversold Zone
2022-06-22 21:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
USD/JPY Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2022-06-16 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap
2022-06-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish