AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
EUR/USD Spikes on Surprise ECB Meeting to Address Bond Market Rout
2022-06-15 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Crude Oil Perseveres
2022-06-14 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tipping Point for Gold as FOMC Looms? Recession Talk and USD in Focus
2022-06-15 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Fed, ECB Surprise Drives Sentiment. Can DJI, FTSE & DAX Recover?
2022-06-15 13:07:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap

AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUDUSD snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from last week even as the Federal Reserve delivers a 75bp rate hike in June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery over the coming days as itappears to be reversing course ahead of the yearly low (0.6829).

Advertisement

AUD/USD Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low with Australia Employment on Tap

AUD/USD quickly retraces the decline following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision as Chairman Jerome Powell tames speculation for a 100bp rate hike, with the central bank head indicating that a 50bp or a 75bp increase could be appropriate at its next meeting in July.

Image of Federal Reserve interest rate dot plot

Source: FOMC

The comments suggest the FOMC will moderately adjust its approach in combating inflation as the majority forecast the Fed Funds rate to climb above 3.00% by the end of the year, and it seems as though the central bank will continue to utilize the benchmark interest rate to address the risks surrounding the US economy amid the preset approach in reducing the balance sheet.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if Chairman Powell and Co. will continue to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as the FOMC shows a greater willingness to carry out a restrictive policy, but the market reaction raises the scope for a larger rebound in AUD/USD as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

In turn, the update to Australia’s Employment report may fuel the rebound from the monthly low (0.6850) as the economy is projected to add 25K jobs in May, and a further advance in the exchange rate may help to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 70.46% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.39 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.02% higher than yesterday and 22.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.57% lower than yesterday and 28.65% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as traders were net-short AUD/USD at the start of the month, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate snaps the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

With that said, AUD/USD may continue to reverse course ahead of the yearly low (0.6829) as the Fed rate decision fuels the rebound from the monthly low (0.6850), and the bearish momentum may continue to abate over the coming days as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back ahead of oversold territory.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD appeared to be on track to test the yearly low (0.6829) as it snapped the opening range for June, but failure to extend the series of lower highs and lows from last week may push AUD/USD back towards the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) region as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveres ahead of oversold territory.
  • A break/close above the 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7090 (78.6% retracement) region opens up the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7180 (61.8% retracement), which lines up with the 50-Day SMA (0.7155), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.7260 (38.2% expansion).
  • However, the recent recovery in AUD/USD may turn out to be a near-term correction as the moving average reflects a negative slope, with a move below the 0.6940 (78.6% expansion) area bringing the overlap around 0.6770 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6820 (50% retracement) back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Approaches May Low After Reversing Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-06-15 00:30:00
USD/CAD Rally Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
USD/CAD Rally Eyes Yearly High Ahead of Fed Rate Hike
2022-06-14 21:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Approaches Yearly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
EUR/USD Rate Approaches Yearly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-06-14 00:30:00
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2022-06-13 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish